Twenty stalls in Taipa Market put up for public tender and IAM compiles ranking list after assessment

MACAU, August 18 - The public tender of 20 light diet, cultural and creative and café stalls of Taipa Market has undergone the assessment stage and a priority ranking list has been compiled. The successful bidders will be notified later in the order of the ranking on the list, and an explanatory session will be held to brief them about the affairs relevant to launching their businesses on the premises. It is hoped that the twenty newly leased stalls will be in trial operation in the fourth quarter.

The 20 light diet, cultural and creative and café stalls of Taipa Market include 19 light diet, cultural and creative stalls and 1 café stall on the rooftop. A total of 437 tender proposals were received, 38 of which were rejected due to missing documents or failure to satisfy the tender rules. Out of the 399 tender proposals accepted, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) assessed and compiled a priority ranking list in accordance with five main criteria, namely operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily operation time of stalls, diversity of products and convenience of payment tools. The list is affixed in the various public markets of Macao and published on the public tender page for public market stalls on the IAM website (https://go.iam.gov.mo/fwlink/concursomercado).

The 20 stalls put up for public tender are divided into three categories by area and size, including two categories of light diet, cultural and creative stalls on the first floor and a category of café stall on the rooftop. IAM will notify the successful bidders to select the stalls they intend to rent and draw up the leases of the stalls in the order of the ranking on the approved list of the bidding categories later. IAM will also organise an explanatory session for the selected bidders, so as to let them understand more clearly the points to note for renting market stalls and the subsequent arrangements for launching their businesses on the premises. After the successful bidders are gradually arranged to make preparations on site, which include adding needed equipment in the stalls and decoration of the stalls, it is hoped that the 20 stalls will be in trial operation in the fourth quarter. To optimise the use of public resources, the contract period is 3 years. During the operation period, the operation conditions of the stalls will be monitored and assessed, and violations of the regulations or failure to meet the standards will lead to rescission of the contract. Bidders can call 2848 3933 to contact the Division of Market Affairs of IAM during office hours for enquiries.

IAM hopes to attract young operators with innovative business concepts and introduce “gastronomy + culture and creativity”elements advocated by the society to the Taipa Market through the public tender. With joint efforts in promoting the transformation of the traditional market, the enthusiasm in operation and the service quality of the market will be elevated and more diversified shopping options will be provided for the public.