Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Named Best Neurosurgeon in India at ET Health Conclave 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla and Dr. Gokul Chowdary Addagada receiving the ET Health Conclave 2025 Award from actress Mahima Chaudhry at the Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the Best Neurosurgeon in India award from Mahima Chaudhry at the ET Health Conclave 2025, organized by The Times of India. Award certificate presented to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at the ET Health Conclave 2025, recognizing his leadership in minimally invasive and endovascular neurosurgery. Official invitation poster for ET Health Conclave 2025, featuring Guest of Honour Mahima Chaudhry and listing event partners including Lexus, Grand Hyatt, Fixderma, and more. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at the ET Health Conclave 2025, hosted by The Times of India and Bennett & Coleman, held at Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon.

Honored as Best Spine Surgeon and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon by The Economic Times Health Awards

It is a profound honor to be recognized on such a national stage. My vision is to offer compassionate and minimally invasive brain and spine care to every patient—regardless of their background” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the prestigious ET Health Conclave 2025, held at the Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Chief Neurosurgeon and CMD of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, was honored as the best neurosurgeon in India and best spine surgeon in India by The Economic Times Health Awards.Hosted by The Times of India Group, the conclave recognized India's most impactful doctors, hospitals, and medical innovators. Dr. Patibandla was awarded for his excellence in minimally invasive and endovascular neurosurgery , reaffirming his reputation as a pioneer in brain and spine surgery.🔹 Summary of Recognition- Awarded Best Neurosurgeon in India- Recognized as Best Spine Surgeon in India- Honored for expertise in Minimally Invasive and Endovascular Neurosurgery- Felicitation presented by actress Mahima Chaudhry at the Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon- Represented Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh"It is a profound honor to be recognized on such a national stage. My vision at Dr. Rao’s Hospital has always been to offer cutting-edge, compassionate, and minimally invasive brain and spine care to every patient—regardless of their background," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. “This recognition reinforces our mission and commitment to advance neurosurgical care in India.”Leading the Future of Brain and Spine CareDr. Rao’s Hospital, founded and led by Dr. Patibandla, is India’s first independent super-specialty center for advanced brain, spine, and nerve care. Based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, the hospital has performed over 12,000 minimally invasive surgeries, pioneering procedures like:- Endoscopic spine and brain surgery- Endovascular neurosurgery- Brainpath surgery for deep-seated tumors- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM)Dr. Patibandla’s training from leading institutions in the USA—Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado—has set global benchmarks in India. His specialized skills have transformed outcomes for patients with complex brain tumors, vascular disorders, and spinal pathologies.About ET Health Conclave 2025The ET Health Conclave, an annual flagship healthcare event by The Times of India, spotlights healthcare excellence across clinical practice, innovation, and leadership. The 2025 edition featured high-profile fireside chats, panel discussions, and the highly anticipated ‘ET Health Awards’ ceremony.The event hosted India’s top clinicians, wellness experts, and decision-makers. Notable topics included genomics, mental health, AI in medicine, and wellness innovation.Why Dr. Patibandla Stands Out- 🧠 Best Neurosurgeon in India- 🦴 Best Spine Surgeon in India- 🔍 Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon- 🔧 Best Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeon- 💉 Leading Endovascular NeurosurgeonHis commitment to precision, compassionate care, and academic contributions have placed him at the pinnacle of Indian neurosurgery. Dr. Patibandla is also a leading educator and global speaker on topics such as Endoscopic Transnasal Odontoidectomy and IONM in Spine Surgery.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalLocated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is a premier center of excellence in brain, spine, and nerve surgery, known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert team.Visit: https://drraoshospitals.com Email: info@drraoshospitals.com | drpatibandla@gmail.comGoogle Maps: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

