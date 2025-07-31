Pfeiffer Exhibits Vacuum and Abatement Solutions at SEMICON Taiwan

UltiDry multi-stage dry vacuum pump from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the Busch Group, announce its presence at SEMICON Taiwan 2025.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The booth of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions will showcase the brand’s wide range of vacuum solutions and technological expertise for the semiconductor industry. This includes vacuum pumps, contamination management systems, leak detectors, valves, gas abatement solutions and comprehensive sub-fab management, all aimed at improving the infrastructure of the semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Taiwan.

Range of vacuum and abatement solutions

Among the highlights of the exhibition are several innovative products.

The UltiDry multi-stage dry vacuum pump combines robustness and low energy consumption, even under harsh conditions. It has been engineered to enhance powder management, handle high inlet flows, and withstand corrosive gases.

The high-temperature thermal abatement system on display combines the wide process coverage of flame abatement with the fuel-free aspects of plasma abatement. It features low operating costs and secondary emissions and is capable of destroying the molecular process gas NF3 at class-leading levels with extremely low NOx. This system provides a sustainable solution with a minimal carbon footprint for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and metal-etch processes.

Trade show visitors can discover these new developments and more from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions at SEMICON Taiwan from September 10-12, 2025 at booth K2870 in TaiNEX Hall 1 and 2, Taipei, Taiwan. The event offers an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders and learn more about the latest advancements in vacuum and abatement technology.

About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

