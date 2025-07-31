Council Circular 25-16 End of Year Reporting Requirements

What’s new or changing? End of year reporting information for the 2024-25 financial year

Updated Financial Data Return (FDR) for 2024-25 financial year

Updated Annual Report checklist for 2024-25 financial year

Calendar of Compliance for 2025-26 financial year

Local Government Grants Commission annual returns What will this mean for council? 2024-25 end of year reporting information is now available for Councils and Joint Organisations (JOs). This should be returned by: 29 August 2025 – Financial Assistance Grants general return 31 October 2025 – Financial Statements and FDR 28 November 2025 – The National Local Roads Return 30 November 2025 – Annual Report

Councils and JOs should familiarise themselves with the reporting timeframes when submitting their 2024-25 financial statements, FDR, and Financial Assistance Grant returns.

Councils can access and download the FDR 2024-25, Financial Assistance Grant returns, the 2024-25 Annual Report Checklist, and the 2025-26 Calendar of Compliance from the Office of Local Government (OLG) website.

Councils and JOs can use the respective annual report checklists to ensure that the information required under the Local Government Act 1993 (Act), the Local Government (General) Regulation 2005, and other relevant legislation and guidelines, is included within their annual report and annual performance statement.

Councils should use the Calendar of Compliance and Reporting Requirements 2025-26 to assist in planning strategic and operational tasks throughout the year. Key points Financial Statements and FDR The financial statements and FDR are to be sent electronically to OLG by 31 October 2025.

Annexure 1 provides information to assist councils submit their 2024-25 financial statements and FDR.

Annexure 2 provides information to assist JOs submit their 2024-25 financial statements and FDR.

The FDR is available on the OLG Council Portal here and the Circular is available here. Annual Report Under the Act, councils must prepare an annual report and JOs an annual performance statement within 5 months from the end of the financial year (i.e. by 30 November 2025) . An annual report checklist is available here.

from the end of the financial year (i.e. . An annual report checklist is available here. Councils and JOs must upload a copy of the annual report to their website and provide a copy to the Minister for Local Government and such other persons and bodies as regulations require. Councils and JOs should notify the Minister by providing a URL link to OLG ( olg@olg.nsw.gov.au ).

Councils should ensure they report performance against targets, outcomes, efficiency and cost effectiveness over time.

JOs should ensure they report as to their progress in implementing strategies and plans for delivering strategic regional priorities.

Councils are reminded of the importance of addressing the labour statistics requirements to ensure there is clear data on permanent full and part time, casual and fixed term contract employees (see Circular 25-15) Financial Assistance Grants general return The Financial Assistance Grants general return is to be submitted by 29 August 2025. The National Local Roads Return is due by 28 November 2025. Calendar of Compliance The Calendar of Compliance and Reporting Requirements 2025-26 includes key statutory and other reporting deadlines for councils.

Councils’ statutory and other reporting deadlines are not limited to those included in the Calendar of Compliance and Reporting Requirements 2025-26.

Councils are required to submit the permissible income working papers following the auditing process.

Instructions on where to email the returns are included on the cover sheet of the respective returns.

Councils are reminded that they must place their Operational Plan, Revenue Policy and Fees and Charges on council’s website within 28 days of adoption, with the Community Strategic Plan, Resourcing Strategy and Delivery Program. Where to go for further information The Local Government Code of Accounting Practice and Financial Reporting (the Code) for 2024-25 is available on OLG’s website here.

The 2024-25 annual report checklist is available here.

The 2024-25 Calendar of Compliance can be accessed at here.

The FDR, Financial Assistance Grant returns and Permissible Income Workpapers can be sourced from the Council Portal here. Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

