Louisiana health system CEO named to AHA Board of Trustees

The AHA announced Nov. 12 that Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health in Louisiana, will fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees effective Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2028. Prior to becoming CEO in 2022, November served in numerous senior leadership positions within Ochsner, including executive vice president of digital health, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

