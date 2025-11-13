Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,664 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana health system CEO named to AHA Board of Trustees

The AHA announced Nov. 12 that Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health in Louisiana, will fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees effective Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2028. Prior to becoming CEO in 2022, November served in numerous senior leadership positions within Ochsner, including executive vice president of digital health, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Louisiana health system CEO named to AHA Board of Trustees

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more