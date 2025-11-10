AHA leadership to discuss AI, public-private partnerships and more during 48th World Hospital Congress in Switzerland 

AHA leaders tomorrow will participate in a series of panels during the International Hospital Federation’s 48th annual World Hospital Congress in Geneva. AHA Chair Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health in Michigan, will participate in a panel on the intersection of artificial intelligence and health care. AHA Chair-elect Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist, will participate in a session on the role of leadership in delivering effective public-private partnerships to build high-quality health care systems. During a symposium, John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, will discuss the importance of understanding, identifying, monitoring and minimizing third-party cyber risk for hospitals.

