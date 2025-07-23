PractiTest Launches SmartFox AI to Enhance Software Testing with Intelligent Assistance

NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest, the leading end-to-end QA orchestration platform, today announced the launch of SmartFox AI, the first intelligent assistant built specifically for test management . While most AI in QA has been narrowly focused on automation, SmartFox tackles the real bottlenecks in testing: Strategy, focus, and duplication.Because the future of QA isn’t about testing more, it’s about testing smarter.SmartFox is built to solve the problems automation can’t:** Create better tests, faster, directly from your user stories and requirements**Focus execution by choosing tests based on actual value, not habit** Cut redundant work by preventing duplicate tests and issues in real timeAnd that’s just the beginning.We're bringing AI into the parts of QA that have been overlooked for too long, enabling teams to move faster, reduce waste, and deliver better products with greater confidence.“Most AI in QA has focused on test automation, but that’s only part of the challenge,” said Yaniv Iny, CEO at PractiTest. “SmartFox brings intelligence to the areas that truly move the needle: test design, duplication prevention, and execution strategy. It’s built to help teams test smarter, and make QA a strategic driver of product quality.”SmartFox AI delivers immediate impact for QA teams:-Run what matters most first, with intelligent test prioritization-Author better tests faster, guided by requirements and context-Keep your test library clean and efficient, with real-time duplicate detection-Prevent issue duplication on the fly, maintaining data and process clarity-Maintain leaner test suites by surfacing outdated or low-value testsThese strategic capabilities reflect a growing demand across the industry. As highlighted in Gartner’s recent review of AI-augmented testing tools, static repositories are no longer enough. QA teams need intelligent assistants that embed into daily workflows and drive real testing effectiveness.SmartFox was built with a clear purpose: to assist QA teams throughout the entire testing lifecycle, exactly where and when they need it. From accelerating test case authoring, to ensuring focused coverage, to intelligently prioritizing execution based on risk and history, SmartFox helps teams test what matters most. It also reduces test debt by preventing redundancy and streamlining maintenance. This is finally an AI that speaks QA fluently, blending expert QA logic with deep project insight. From design to execution, it thinks like a QA pro, so your team can test smarter, every step of the way.Unlike tools that bolt AI onto automation frameworks, SmartFox is embedded at the strategic core of test management. It delivers continuous, context-aware test intelligence — positioning PractiTest ahead of the curve as QA leaders move toward AI that improves quality, not just speed.

