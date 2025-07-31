Saskatchewan First in Canada for Mining Investment Attractiveness: Fraser Institute

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 30, 2025

Saskatchewan is again the top region in Canada for mining investment attractiveness, ranking first in the country according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The 2024 report included responses from 350 companies rating 82 jurisdictions around the world.

In addition to its best-in-Canada ranking, Saskatchewan placed seventh globally, owing to its strong ranking in policy and regulatory perception.

"These results from the Fraser Institute speak to Saskatchewan's strong and steady approach to attracting mining investment," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "We offer some of the best incentive programs in the country for mineral development and we continue to uphold our reputation of being responsive, stable and predictable as a jurisdiction where investors can move projects forward."

The 2024 survey measured all regions on two main areas - policy perception and mineral potential - to come up with an overall attractiveness ranking for investment. Saskatchewan placed first in Canada, and third globally, in policy perception, based on responses concerning policy certainty, environmental regulation, the legal system and skilled labour supply.

Saskatchewan also ranked highly for its geological database - fourth in the world - which speaks to the Saskatchewan Geological Survey's cutting-edge mapping technology and high-quality public geoscience data and its extensive library of core samples in its southern and northern Saskatchewan facilities.

"Achieving the number one ranking in Canada is due to our ability to work constructively and collaboratively with government to enable policies that attract investment," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said.

Last year Saskatchewan reached record highs in potash production, mining approximately 24.7 million tonnes of potassium chloride, while also reaching new records for uranium production and sales - 16,700 tonnes and $2.6 billion, respectively.

The province is home to 27 of the 34 minerals on Canada's critical minerals list. In addition to uranium and potash, there is strong potential in Saskatchewan for further growth in the critical minerals sector: helium production continues to increase, while key projects in lithium, copper and zinc are set to begin production over the next year.

