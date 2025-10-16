Koniag Government Services Strengthens AI Leadership - Appointing Dr. Theon Danet as SVP of Strategic Intelligence

Dr. Theon Danet, KGS Senior Vice President of Strategic Intelligence

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Theon Danet as Senior Vice President of Strategic Intelligence, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI), driving innovation, and enhancing service delivery for Federal agencies.Dr. Danet’s appointment marks a strategic investment in the future of AI and mission-focused innovation at KGS. With more than 34 years of Federal technology leadership, she brings deep expertise in digital transformation, data strategy, and operational excellence – experience that will enhance KGS’s delivery of smarter, more agile solutions that empower Federal Government missions.In her new role, Dr. Danet will accelerate KGS’s AI initiatives, expand Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) efforts, and strengthen internal innovation through the company’s Investment Review Board (IRB). She will help shape KGS’s AI strategy, align emerging technologies with customer needs, and enable Federal partners to adopt secure, data-driven solutions that deliver measurable results.“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Danet to KGS,” said Carl Buffington, Chief Growth Officer at Koniag Government Services. “Her decades of success leading large-scale technology operations for the DoD provide invaluable insights into the challenges our Federal customers face. Her vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue driving innovation and delivering solutions to support their missions.”Before joining KGS, Dr. Danet served as the Executive Director of Information Technology (IT) at the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), directing IT operations for a $4.4 billion global enterprise with more than 14,000 employees. Her leadership ensured secure, seamless technology solutions for nearly 240 commissaries across 45 states and 13 countries.Previously, she was Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), overseeing mission-critical business systems for 12,000 employees across 900 locations worldwide. Her achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including the DoD CIO eCommerece Award and DCMA Personnel of the Year.“I’m honored to join KGS and contribute to an organization committed to excellence and mission success,” said Dr. Danet. “I look forward to advancing KGS’s AI strategy and strengthening our ability to deliver secure, innovative solutions for Federal agencies.”Dr. Danet holds a Ph.D. in Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University, an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology, and a B.S. in Computer Studies from the University of Maryland. She has also published research on information system implementation success models, featured in the International Journal of Information Systems in the Service Sector.Dr. Danet’s appointment in this Strategic Intelligence role underscores KGS’s commitment to innovation and responsible AI adoption, ensuring the company continues to evolve alongside its customers and delivers forward-looking solutions that advance Federal missions.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 30 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

