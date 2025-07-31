U.S. and Chile Sign New Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program Agreement

The Trump Administration will pursue all tools at its disposal to keep America safe

SANTIAGO, CHILE – Today, the United States and Chile signed a new Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program (BITMAP) letter of intent to continue this crucial information sharing system between the two nations.

“Data sharing benefits everyone – except bad actors who wish to do us and our people harm,” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement. “Today, we kick-started a Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program (BITMAP) to help both nations better track criminals, terrorists, other dangerous individuals who try to cross our borders and do us harm. America, Chile, and the entire western hemisphere will be safer because of these efforts.”

Biometric data is critical for vetting, tracking, and keeping the worst of the worst criminal aliens from around the globe from crossing our borders. To increase both countries’ capabilities in that effort, the U.S. trained Chilean law enforcement on a successful BITMAP pilot program this past spring.

The letter of intent signed today will serve as a “bridge” for Chile and the U.S. as the two countries work towards a full partnership. Once BITMAP is fully operational, both countries will enjoy increased cooperation in identifying and tracking transnational criminals, terrorists, and other high-risk individuals who are attempting to enter American borders.

Now, Chilean officials can identify potentially dangerous individuals among illegal third-country aliens to prevent their travel to the U.S., and they also have the capability to use BITMAP in Chilean prisons to fully vet prisoners and detainees.

