ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Illegal Alien Who Killed Mother and 11-Year-Old Daughter in New Jersey Crash

This criminal illegal alien previously arrested for domestic violence and two prior DUIs, but was released by New Jersey sanctuary politicians

WASHINGTON — Raul Luna Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, caused a deadly crash in New Jersey that killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter. Another child was hospitalized. Local authorities charged this illegal alien with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault.

On July 27, 2025, the Lakewood New Jersey Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez after he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.

This was not Raul Luna Perez’s first run in with the law. His rap sheet includes:

On June 25, 2023, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for simple domestic violence.

On March 20, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.

On April 17, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.

Thanks to New Jersey Governor Murphy’s sanctuary polices, he was released into American communities. He entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location.

On July 28, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer and initiated removal proceedings while Luna Perez remains in custody on the homicide charge.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #