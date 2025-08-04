ICE Lodges Arrest Detainers for 3 Criminal Illegal Aliens from Venezuela Charged with Capital Murder in Garland, TX

These serial criminal illegal aliens were tied to multiple robberies

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged arrest detainers for Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz, and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman—three criminal illegal aliens from Venezuela. These three criminal illegal aliens were charged with capital murder in the June 20 shooting of 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales at a Motel 6 in Garland, TX.

According to local reports, investigators linked the shooting to an aggravated robbery at the Deluxe Inn around 2 a.m. on June 20, 2025. A woman there reported two Hispanic men forced their way into her room, held her at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her, and stole cash, jewelry, and her ID before fleeing.

ICE lodged arrest detainers with local authorities to ensure these criminals will not be released into American communities again.

These criminal illegal aliens admitted to targeting prostitutes, believing they were less likely to report crimes. Jimenez confessed to over 25 robberies. Trivino-Cruz admitted to two additional robberies that day.

“Three depraved criminal illegal aliens from Venezuela were released into the U.S. under the Biden administration and are now facing capital murder and robbery charges for shooting and killing a man at a motel in Dallas County, Texas,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens' crime spree is OVER. These vicious criminals have no place in the United States. ICE has lodged a detainer to ensure they are removed from our country after they face justice for their heinous crimes.”

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez crossed the southern border illegally on May 3, 2023, and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. Aponte-Jimenez is charged with capital murder and remains in custody.

Jose Trivino-Cruz entered the U.S. illegally unvetted via the CBP One app on October 9, 2024, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. Trivino-Cruz is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, and incident assault and remains in custody.

Jesus Bellorin-Guzman illegally entered the U.S. unvetted via the CBP One app on January 6, 2025, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. Bellorin-Guzman is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery and remains in custody.

