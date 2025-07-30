Premier celebrates first LNG Canada shipments to Asia

CANADA, July 30 - Premier David Eby is celebrating hundreds of jobs and billions in economic growth that come with the first shipments of liquefied natural gas from LNG Canada to Asia, marking a historic milestone for British Columbia diversifying its trade relationships and securing its clean energy future.

“The first shipments of made-in-B.C. energy across the Pacific come at a pivotal time for our province and the country we love,” Premier Eby said. “Projects like LNG Canada are the reason that B.C. will be the economic engine of a more independent Canada. It creates good jobs, opportunities that let young people build a life here in the North and generates the revenue we need to improve public services everyone relies on.”

LNG Canada is the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history, with $40 billion committed to building the export facility in Kitimat and associated infrastructure. The project is expected to contribute 0.4% to Canada’s GDP once fully operational.

The Kitimat facility is one of the cleanest of its kind in the world, with emissions 35% lower than the best-performing global facilities, and 60% lower than the global average. Approximately $6 billion in contracts have gone to B.C. and Indigenous businesses. The project was built in partnership with the Haisla Nation and other Indigenous communities.

“British Columbia will produce some of the lowest-emission LNG in the world. It is imperative that we get our clean-energy resources to global markets so that we can deliver a stronger, more diversified economy for people and communities to benefit from,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “LNG Canada’s first shipment to Asia is a major milestone and one that positions B.C. and Canada to meet growing global demand, while highlighting our commitment to responsible energy development.”

Premier Eby’s recent trade mission to Asia confirmed strong demand for responsibly produced energy from B.C., demand that the LNG Canada project is helping to meet.

The LNG Canada project has created thousands of good-paying jobs and new opportunities for people in the North and across Canada.

Quick Facts: