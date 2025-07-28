B.C. boosts clean-energy supply, drives economic growth

CANADA, July 28 - Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks –

“B.C. is a clean-energy powerhouse, and this second call for power will help harness our province’s potential for producing more energy in an environmentally friendly way. While we accelerate the development of large-scale renewable projects, we do so by holding firm to our commitment to world-class environmental standards.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Delivering clean, affordable and reliable power, while working in partnership with First Nations across B.C., is a critical next step in advancing reconciliation while building a better province.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth –

“Harnessing B.C.'s abundant natural resources to fuel our expanding economy through domestic clean-energy production will strengthen our province's economic sovereignty. By creating and sustaining good-paying local jobs, we're ensuring British Columbians can build prosperous careers in their home communities while positioning B.C. as the engine of Canada’s new economy.”

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) –

“Through our market-proven Indigenous Equity Initiative, the CIB will make loans available as an option for First Nations to help finance up to 90% of their equity position in a project that is awarded an electricity purchase agreement in which the CIB is also investing.”

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia (CEBC) –

“CEBC celebrates the Province’s continued commitment to clean-power procurement and long-term planning that centres on collaboration between First Nations and industry to benefit all British Columbians. When Nations lead the development of projects in their territories, supported by strong industry partnerships and government engagement, we see real progress toward economic reconciliation, environmental stewardship and lasting job creation. This call for power is part of a broader shift toward shared prosperity and a sustainable energy future that delivers long-term benefits across the province, with First Nations playing a central role in leading and shaping that progress.”

Robert Phillips, political executive, First Nations Summit –

“Across British Columbia, the path forward is clear: new projects must be built with First Nations as true partners, grounded in our free, prior and informed consent. Today’s call for power is yet another opportunity to demonstrate that standard in practice – embedding equity, decision‑making and respect for our laws and lands. We also acknowledge the First Nations Energy and Mining Council for consistently championing First Nations‑led clean energy as the foundation for lasting reconciliation.”

Brandon Dyck, renewables and government affairs co-ordinator, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Canada –

“British Columbia is poised to renew its legacy as the best place to do business while maintaining a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is prepared to meet the demand and build the necessary infrastructure to connect our communities with the full participation of First Nations and Indigenous citizens. Current global challenges bring new opportunities for B.C. to continue to lead by example by providing well-paying, sustainable union jobs in the renewable-energy sector, now and into the future.”

Chris Wasilenchuk, president, Construction, Maintenance and Allied Workers Canada –

“This second call for power is a pivotal opportunity to advance clean energy while driving real and lasting economic benefits for local communities. It enables the creation of good jobs, the growth of regional supply chains and investment in a resilient, skilled trades workforce. Most importantly, this process creates space for meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities, ensuring that clean energy development is inclusive, equitable, and rooted in shared prosperity.”

Matt MacInnis, president, Electrical Contractors Association of British Columbia –

“B.C.’s clean, affordable electricity has always been a competitive advantage for the province’s economy. Developing new renewable-power generation will help ensure B.C. can attract new investment and grow the economy while maintaining strong environmental performance. B.C.’s electrical and line utility contractors look forward to playing a significant role in building the selected projects and the associated infrastructure needed to connect them to the grid.”

Rebecca Spring, spokesperson, New Economy Canada –

“This new call for power, building on last year’s successful call, sends a strong signal to local and international companies that B.C. is committed to supporting economic growth. It gives investors and developers confidence that their projects will be backed by a reliable, growing clean-electricity grid that’s ready to support new businesses and create jobs.”

Tom Hackney, policy adviser, B.C. Sustainable Energy Association –

“BC Hydro’s 2025 call for power is another big step toward a clean-energy future. Clean, renewable power will help B.C. meet its climate action goals, while creating jobs, keeping energy affordable and promoting reconciliation with First Nations.”

Evan Pivnick, program manager, Clean Energy Canada –

“Clean electricity is one of B.C.’s most important competitive advantages, creating avenues to reduce energy bills, seize economic opportunities, advance reconciliation and support climate action. B.C.’s second large call for power in as many years is welcome news for industries and households increasingly looking to electrify and reduce costs. With a commitment to launching a new call every two years, the province is showing, not just telling, how B.C. will meet growing demand for clean electricity.”

Chris Severson-Baker, executive director, Pembina Institute –

“Electrification is B.C.’s greatest opportunity to address the economic impacts of trade disputes and the impacts of climate change, while creating jobs and prosperity for British Columbians. Advancing another call for power demonstrates the commitment to leadership in the clean-energy economy and we are pleased to see the Province and BC Hydro moving quickly to solidify B.C.’s role in the global age of electricity.”