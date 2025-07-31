IntrepidX Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Corcoran to Elevate Client Experience in eDiscovery

Jim Corcoran, Director of Business Development, IntrepidX

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX , a leading agile legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery , digital forensics, document review, and court reporting, is pleased to announce that Jim Corcoran has joined the company as Director of Business Development. With over 30 years of experience in legal technology, Jim brings a relationship-driven approach and a proven track record of delivering value across leading law firms, corporations, and government agencies.“I’m thrilled to join a company that puts people first,” said Jim. “IntrepidX is a team of smart, committed, and energized professionals who are deeply invested in the success of their clients. My goal is to serve as a transparent liaison, prioritizing honest communication with clients in sync with our operations team, so we can deliver the right results for any given matter, every time.”Jim began his career in the mid-1990s selling case management software and transitioned into legal document scanning and eDiscovery in the early 2000s. His reputation for building long-term relationships and managing complex projects has made him a trusted partner for clients nationwide. With a background spanning the full EDRM spectrum—from forensic collection to managed review—he has supported a wide range of case types, including white-collar and pharmaceutical matters, while leveraging advanced AI tools like Relativity aiR . He is widely recognized for his ability to manage expectations, communicate clearly with all stakeholders, and ensure projects remain aligned internally and externally.As he steps into his new role, Jim is focused on expanding IntrepidX’s presence among Am Law 100 and mid-sized law firms, corporate legal departments, and select government agencies. “One of the most effective ways to add value is by educating clients through thoughtful engagement. Sharing knowledge is vital to our mutual success and the hallmark of a true partnership,” he explained. “Many mid-sized firms lack the infrastructure to handle complex eDiscovery needs internally, which creates an ideal opportunity for IntrepidX to provide scalable, expert-led support.”Jim also emphasized the importance of building trust through genuine human connection. “In an increasingly digital industry, listening has become a dying art. I believe the most successful client relationships are built on proactive communication and a sincere willingness to understand challenges before offering solutions.”“In addition to deep industry expertise, Jim brings integrity, empathy, and a passion for client success—all core values of IntrepidX,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO. “His approach to business development—grounded in transparency and trust—embodies the IntrepidX mission to deliver best-in-class legal solutions with a personal touch.”About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider supporting law firms, corporations, and government entities with scalable solutions, advanced technologies, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Specializing in eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review, and court reporting, the company blends ingenuity, collaboration, and deep expertise to deliver effective solutions to complex legal challenges while driving innovation, meaningful impact, and clarity in the face of the unknown. For more information, visit www.intrepidx.com

