MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the burglary of an establishment in Northeast.

On November 27, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., First District officers responded to the 500 block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a burglary. The suspects destroyed property to enter the establishment, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25180009

###