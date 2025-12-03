MPD Investigating DC-295 Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on DC-295.



On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at approximately 3:17 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to northbound DC-295, north of the Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast exit, for the report of a two-vehicle crash.



The preliminary investigation determined that a Mercedes E350 was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes at high rate of speed, when it struck an Audi Q7 travelling northbound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Franyana Williams, of District Height, MD.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.



