At Sixth Annual Human Trafficking Summit, AG Yost Celebrates Survivors, Launches New Training

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost celebrated survivor “ambassadors” and launched new training for first responders at the office’s sixth annual Human Trafficking Summit today in downtown Columbus.

“After hosting this event for six years, one thing is clear: The fight against human trafficking is constantly evolving — and so are we,” Yost said. “Every year, we uncover new patterns, new frontlines, and new ways to support survivors. We remain committed to adjusting and adapting our response until trafficking has no place to hide.”

The 2025 summit, organized by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative, drew hundreds of advocates, first responders, and community leaders to share their expertise and learn about ways to best meet the challenge in Ohio.

The daylong gathering at the Hyatt Regency offered 28 unique workshops with 54 presenters.

Yost joined summit attendees in celebrating three outgoing survivor ambassadors, honoring their contributions and underscoring their tremendous value to statewide anti-trafficking efforts.

Annette Mango, Harold D'Souza, and Stephanie Rollins each completed four years of service to the ambassador program, advancing education, advocacy, and survivor-informed guidance in policy and program development for the AG’s Human Trafficking Commission.

“This is the heart and soul of what we do,” Yost said to the group. “Our ambassador program has not only been a projection of this work into the community, but this deepening of advocacy has changed us and the way we operate, what our priorities are, and what our understanding of the work is.”

Another highlight was the introduction of the newest training scenario for health-care workers that addresses the link between substance use disorder and human trafficking. The scenario – the fifth in a series of training videos and the first produced in collaboration with MetroHealth of Cleveland – focuses on harm-reduction outreach.

The video depicts a young woman who is brought to a hospital mobile unit by her “boyfriend” with a wound from suspected drug use. Staff members notice several red flags of human trafficking — her limited autonomy, her avoidance of questions, and the boyfriend’s pacing near their vehicle.

An accompanying Facilitator's Guide is designed to drive a discussion among trainer and trainees about the relationship between health care and victims of human trafficking, and the increasing need for awareness of trafficking dynamics in medical and harm-reduction settings.

“Not all trafficking victims walk through the door asking for help,” said Yost, reinforcing the importance of the setting-specific trainings. “Sometimes they show up just wanting medical care, and we want Ohio health-care staff to know what to look for.”

The roughly 700 attending the summit also heard from keynote presenter Dr. Alexis Kennedy, who spoke about the compassion fatigue experienced by advocates, first responders, and others who help trafficking victims and the importance of addressing this work-related physical challenge.

“The stories we hear — sitting with someone telling dark stories and the worst moments of their lives — really impacts us and our bodies in ways you wouldn't think,” Dr. Kennedy said.

The full summit agenda and a list of the workshops are available here.

