Prepare for Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed State agencies to prepare for heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding as parts of the state are forecast to be impacted by periods of heavy rain Thursday into Friday. New Yorkers across the Mid-Hudson, Long Island and New York City Regions could see locally higher totals over 3 inches of rain beginning Thursday and are cautioned to be vigilant in impacted areas. The storm also has the potential to impact the Capital Region if the storm track shifts. This is expected to be a slow-moving weather event with the most severe impacts occurring where the storm ultimately sets up. Isolated strong thunderstorms bringing locally heavy downpours, isolated damaging winds and large hail may occur Wednesday evening in parts of the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island. Following the rain, cooler temperatures and low levels of humidity will blanket the State over the weekend.

“As the forecast shifts from extreme heat to heavy rains, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and use caution through the end of this week,” Governor Hochul said. “State agencies are on standby for heavy downpours and localized flooding and will be monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. OEM has enhanced their monitoring, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control is preparing to stage water rescue teams in Orange County and Ulster Counties in advance of the anticipated weather and will activate the State Fire Operations Center if conditions warrant.

State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,428 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,431 large dump trucks

337 large loaders

92 chippers

86 tracked and wheeled excavators

33 water pumps

32 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

28 traffic tower platforms

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 669 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable Variable Message Signs (VMS) boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. VMS and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

337 Large and Small Dump Trucks

63 Loaders

31 Trailers

5 Vac Trucks

14 Excavators

8 Brush Chippers

99 Chainsaws

24 Aerial Trucks

22 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

65 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. The utilities will work with the local, county, and state transportation agencies to navigate closed roadways in any areas experiencing flooding. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service, and all watercraft and specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

DEC will have swift water teams staged in the Hudson Valley starting tomorrow morning through Friday, August 1.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary.

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Customers are encouraged to check mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather forecasts and is working with airport terminal operators and other airport partners in preparation. Air travelers should check with their airlines for updated information on their flights or check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure airport before leaving for the airport and allow for additional travel time. Motorists who use the Port Authority’s six bridges and tunnels are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts, bus riders can use the MyTerminal app for real-time alerts on bus service at the Midtown Bus Terminal, or for PATH riders, check train service information via the PATH mobile app, RidePATH.

Flood Safety

Know your area's type of flood risk — visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center.

Have a flood emergency plan in place that includes considerations for your children, pets and neighbors.

If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables. Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures, and other items.

Obtain flood insurance coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding.

Monitor your local weather forecast and follow any warnings that may be broadcast.

If you are advised by emergency officials to take immediate action such as evacuation, do not wait - follow all orders promptly.

Traveling during a flood can be extremely dangerous. One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Never walk, swim or drive through flood waters. If you have doubts, remember: “Turn Around, Don't Drown!”

Consider those with access and functional needs to determine if they are prepared for a flood emergency where they live and work.

For more preparedness information and safety tips from DHSES, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. The National Weather Service website also includes Flood Safety Tips and Spring Safety Resources.