LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-profile individuals often seek intuitive support during moments of deep uncertainty: divorce, career shifts, personal crises, or strategic pivots. But according to Jack Rourke—recognized by Buzzfeed and Russian State Media’s News Channel One as the Top Psychic in America—the way many people engage psychic guidance may do more harm than good.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about what a professional psychic actually does,” says Rourke, author of The Rational Psychic: A Skeptic’s Guide to Extraordinary Perception (Sounds True, 2012) and a trusted advisor to public figures across entertainment, government, and business. “People expect answers—but what they really need is support to develop clarity, character, and courage.”

With nearly 35 years of experience and media appearances on CNN, FOX, NBC, the History Channel, and the Travel Channel, Rourke is often referred to as a kind of “spiritual fixer”—the person insiders call when marriages are faltering, careers are in crisis, or public narratives must be managed without a trace. His insight is sought when addiction hides behind polished press releases or billion-dollar decisions require unshakable clarity.

“He’s the fixer who doesn’t fix,” a longtime industry publicist once said. “He sees. That’s it. But what he sees changes everything.”

Rourke is perhaps the most well-known psychic you've never heard of. What distinguishes him is not only his accuracy, but his refusal to glamorize mysticism or exploit his access to celebrity clients. He has turned down reality TV opportunities, ghosted journalists, and quietly slipped out of high-profile events rather than be photographed alongside his clientele. Even when hired to attend red carpet functions as emotional support or a sober companion, he remains unseen by design.

True to the rumors, reaching Mr. Rourke was not simple. A string of emails and motive-vetting preceded a short call. The voice on the other end was composed, firm yet deeply kind. “Trust is earned,” he said. “Too often the media asks questions not to understand—but to shape a story they’ve already decided to tell.”

Mistake #1: Using a Psychic to Manage Your Mood

“Psychics are not entertainers or emotional regulators,” Rourke explains. “When someone seeks a reading just to feel uplifted or affirmed, they risk becoming dependent on how the psychic makes them feel—rather than using the information provided to develop inner resources.”

Rourke says this mood-centric focus is common among clients who have been told they are special or exceptional. “But fulfillment isn’t about feeling important. A fulfilling life comes from doing meaningful things in alignment with your values—not being recognized for them.”

Mistake #2: Wanting the Psychic to Tell You What You Want to Hear

“Many people secretly hope a psychic will affirm that everything they desire is coming true—without having to change,” Rourke says. “But prediction without empowerment is a setup for disappointment or disillusionment.”

As a professional psychic in Los Angeles, he explains, a good clairvoyant doesn’t just forecast outcomes—they help you take ownership of how to achieve them. That includes reframing limiting beliefs, setting realistic goals, and creating new strategies for success.

Getting a prediction that feels good, but never leads to change is what Rourke calls “feeling achievement without accomplishment”—

“My focus is helping clients create their lives and achieve fulfillment. This requires action, not treating life as something you witness via a psychic reading.”

Mistake #3: Avoiding Accountability for What You Experience

According to Rourke, psychic insight doesn’t override free will—nor should it.

“Events don’t determine what we experience,” he says. “Our experience is shaped by where we place our attention, how we define what’s happening, and how we choose to respond—either in alignment with our values, or in emotionally reactive ways that derail us.”

A psychic cannot—and should not—control your focus, your meaning-making, or your reactions. “These are the core of your freedom. But a skilled psychic can support you in preparing for what’s probable and help you respond with insight and skill.”

With over three decades of experience serving high-level clients through deeply structured, ethical extrasensory work, Rourke has seen how transformative psychic insight can be—when used skillfully. His client-focused method doesn’t offer escapism. Instead, it equips seekers to navigate their lives with greater precision, self-awareness, and resilience.

Used responsibly, extrasensory perception can be a powerful tool for gaining insight, expanding perspective, and supporting meaningful decisions. But too often, seekers fall into subtle traps—looking for emotional relief instead of truth, outsourcing responsibility, or treating prediction as a substitute for action.

The three mistakes outlined above—seeking mood management, expecting flattering affirmations, and avoiding accountability—don’t just limit the value of a psychic reading. They can reinforce the very patterns clients are trying to escape.

The true value of psychic work lies not in magical thinking, but in how it supports clarity, courage, and purposeful living. When approached with self-awareness and a desire to grow, psychic insight becomes not an escape from life, but a deeper way to engage with it.

