3 Real Haunted Hollywood Hot Spots for Halloween

Jack Rourke investigated the Elisa Lam mystery & the Cecil Hotel for Warner Television Dr. Barry E Taff - Hollymont House, Hollywood California

Explore LA's haunted history, from the Cecil Hotel's dark past, to ghostly celebrity sightings, and the real life paranormal researchers Hollywood depends on.

Real hauntings suggest an interplay between consciousness and the environment, or that consciousness is the environment, animating in a way that if understood would change what it means to be human.” — Jack Rourke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Angels harbors dark secrets beneath its glittering facade.

From Hollywood's golden age to the present day, Los Angeles has been associated with countless eerie encounters that continue to captivate residents and visitors alike. But are creepy tales about Los Angeles real?

Here are three Hollywood haunts offering paranormal enthusiasts a deeper look into the city's spooky past.

The Cecil Hotel

The Cecil Hotel is widely considered among the most haunted hotels in the world. It has seen so many bizarre accidents, mysterious deaths, premeditated murders, and suicides that many feel all the violence there cannot be a coincidence. But has there been evidence of real ghost activity? This is debated.

In 2014 a teenager photographed what he believed was a ghost outside the window of the famous hotel. This alleged paranormal sighting was picked up by local news. But it was nowhere near as frightening as the Cecil’s actual history.

Two different serial killers lived at the Cecil. Jack Unterweger, an Austrian serial killer, stayed at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles while on a murder spree in the early 1990s. He killed multiple women, including several prostitutes, during his stay at the hotel. And, Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker, was an American serial killer who stayed at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles during his crime spree in the mid-1980s. He killed at least 13 people.

One the most captivating tragedies that occurred at the Cecil Hotel is the death of 21-year-old Canadian student Elisa Lam.

Ms. Lam planned to stay four nights at the Cecil. But when the fourth night had passed, she was missing. Her body was found in the hotel’s rooftop water tank, a full two weeks later. How did this happen?

CCTV from inside the hotel’s elevators showed Elisa exhibiting bizarre behavior. After news of her story and the footage went viral, many expressed concerns about Ms. Lam’s state of mind at the time of her passing. Especially when her death was officially attributed to accidental drowning. Yet, many still question whether there is more to the story. This includes Jack Rourke, a famous Los Angeles psychic who revealed new information about Elisa's last days while investigating the case for a Hollywood production company.

The Hollymont House

Since May of 1976, 6221 Hollymont Drive in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles has been an active and known location for paranormal activity. In 1976, Hollymont was owned by banker Don Jolly. He reported, along with his housekeeper, apparitions, disembodied voices, objects rapidly moving from one room to another, and a host of bizarre, if not terrifying, unexplained events. One such event was witnessed by famed parapsychologist Dr. Barry E Taff, who saw a built-in bookshelf launch all its books across a room at Mr. Jolly.

In October of 2008, Dr. Barry E. Taff, Jack Rourke, and colleagues returned to the Hollymont house on a paranormal investigation for the first time in more than twenty-five years. This time, Taff and his team was equipped with technology not available in 1976. Such as handheld instrumentation to measure the Earth’s geomagnetic field, electromagnetic (EM) fields, ion concentration and density, ULF/ELF EM spectrum analyzer, temperature, and humidity. Devices that were only science-fiction for parapsychologists in the 1970’s.

Taff discovered several earthquake faults intersect almost directly under the Hollymont home. Adding even more credence to the theory residents were not haunted by supernatural beings, but were suffering exposure to natural phenomena, USGS data confirmed a shallow river beneath the house, precisely where psychic Jack Rourke had sensed.

Rourke points out, ghosts and poltergeist activity are likely a symptom of an unknown anomaly and not the cause of any hauntings. Real hauntings suggest an interplay between consciousness and the environment, or that consciousness is the environment, animating in a way that if understood, would change what it means to be human.

The Roosevelt Hotel

Guests at the Roosevelt Hotel have witnessed paranormal activity for decades. Such as, children playing in the hallways; a pianist wearing a white suit and “very old shoes” tinkling the ivories on the mezzanine; incorporeal guests swimming in the pool after hours.

Another source of paranormal activity is Marilyn Monroe’s mirror. Monroe stayed at the Roosevelt so often she purchased a full-length antique mirror for her favorite suite. After her death in 1962, the hotel packed it away and forgot about it. Then, decades later, and following a major remodel, the mirror was moved from the basement to the lower lobby. Where Marilyn’s reflection has been seen repeatedly applying lipstick, or primping her hair the way she must have done many years before.

Montgomery Clift is also a ghostly resident of the Roosevelt. People come from around the world to stay in room 928 hoping they will see Clift’s spirit. Past guests report poltergeist events in the actor’s favorite room such as the phone ringing incessantly, the radio blaring, and bugle music. Clift practiced the bugle in room 928 for his role in the 1953 film, “From here to Eternity”. Worst of all, some unsuspecting guests claim Clift shoved them while they slept.

No one knows why Hollywood is so haunted. Could it be all the self-indulgence, mixed with heartbreak, tragedy, mental illness, and geomagnetic tumult of shifting tectonic plates keep the dead from resting? One may never know.

But as the sun sets on the Hollywood Hills, one thing is sure. Whether you are a skeptic or a true believer, in Hollywood where dreams come to life, some spirits never say cut. The show, it seems, must always go on—even after death.

