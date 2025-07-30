Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation expanding to include delinquent tax cases



30 July 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At the request of attorneys and circuit clerks, the Missouri judiciary is expanding its new Auto Create Case feature beginning Friday to include a new case type regarding delinquent property taxes. Designed to give attorneys and the public faster access to new civil cases, the Auto Create Case feature has been available statewide since July 18.

For years, Missouri’s e-filing system has allowed attorneys to file cases at nearly any time, but those filings stayed in a queue until local court staff could manually create new cases and accept the filings during business hours. Starting Friday, the Auto Create Case feature will automate the electronic acceptance of new petitions in 29 civil case types – including the miscellaneous civil case type for delinquent personal property taxes – eliminating both the clerk queue and the wait. This allows attorneys to continue filing documents in the case or begin other time-sensitive work. It also makes the new case available automatically for the public to view.

Nothing new is required. Continue using the eFiling System to file new cases.

Once you click to “submit” the new filing, it will be accepted as filed automatically.

This means you cannot recall your filing and cannot ask local court clerk staff to “hold” a filing. Do not “submit” without being sure you are filing what you need to file – and in the correct division.

Auto Create Case applies only to initial filings in designated civil case types. It does not apply to subsequent filings. To avoid misfiling cases in the wrong division or forgetting to attach your petition – leading to increased dismissals or other corrective actions – attorneys using Auto Create Case should note:



###

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.