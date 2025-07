Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation expanding to include delinquent tax cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At the request of attorneys and circuit clerks, the Missouri judiciary is expanding its new Auto Create Case feature beginning Friday to include a new case type regarding delinquent property taxes. Designed to give attorneys and the public faster access to new civil cases, the Auto Create Case feature has been available statewide since July 18.

For years, Missouri’s e-filing system has allowed attorneys to file cases at nearly any time, but those filings stayed in a queue until local court staff could manually create new cases and accept the filings during business hours. Starting Friday, the Auto Create Case feature will automate the electronic acceptance of new petitions in 29 civil case types – including the miscellaneous civil case type for delinquent personal property taxes – eliminating both the clerk queue and the wait. This allows attorneys to continue filing documents in the case or begin other time-sensitive work. It also makes the new case available automatically for the public to view.