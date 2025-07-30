Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation expanding to include delinquent tax cases
30 July 2025
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At the request of attorneys and circuit clerks, the Missouri judiciary is expanding its new Auto Create Case feature beginning Friday to include a new case type regarding delinquent property taxes. Designed to give attorneys and the public faster access to new civil cases, the Auto Create Case feature has been available statewide since July 18.
- Nothing new is required. Continue using the eFiling System to file new cases.
- Once you click to “submit” the new filing, it will be accepted as filed automatically.
- This means you cannot recall your filing and cannot ask local court clerk staff to “hold” a filing. Do not “submit” without being sure you are filing what you need to file – and in the correct division.
- Auto Create Case applies only to initial filings in designated civil case types. It does not apply to subsequent filings.
###
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.