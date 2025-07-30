Governor marks 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today recognized the 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid while condemning the GOP budget that threatens to strip health coverage from hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans.

“For six decades, Medicare and Medicaid have been lifelines for New Mexico families, ensuring our most vulnerable residents can access the health care they need and deserve,” said Lujan Grisham. “While we celebrate this milestone, we must also recognize that these programs are under unprecedented attack by Congressional Republicans.”

Since their enactment in 1965, Medicare and Medicaid have become pillars of health equity and economic security for millions of Americans. New Mexico has made historic investments in strengthening its health care infrastructure. Since taking office, the governor has delivered on her commitment to increase Medicaid provider rates, investing tens of millions of dollars to recruit and retain health care professionals across the state. Most recently, in January 2025, the state implemented significant rate increases for behavioral health, primary care, and maternal health services.

These investments have been valuable in addressing the provider shortage that previously plagued New Mexico, where Medicaid rates had fallen to just 70% of Medicare rates under the previous administration. The governor’s systematic approach to raising rates has helped stabilize the state’s health care delivery network and improve access to care, particularly in rural areas.

However, these gains are now threatened by GOP budget proposals that would slash Medicaid funding and force an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 of New Mexicans to lose their health coverage by 2027. The recently passed Republican budget includes deep cuts to Medicaid that could devastate New Mexico’s health care system, forcing rural hospitals to close and leaving families without access to essential services.

“Republicans in Congress have chosen to prioritize tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy over health care for working families,” said Lujan Grisham. “Their cuts to Medicaid funding will devastate New Mexico’s health care system and force our rural hospitals to close.”

The broad reach of Medicare and Medicaid in New Mexico has fundamentally improved access to care and strengthened the foundation of public health across the state. When more people are insured, families are more likely to seek preventive services, manage chronic conditions, and access timely treatment – factors that drive better health outcomes and greater economic stability for communities statewide.

New Mexico’s Medicaid program is a national leader in innovation, recently receiving federal approval for groundbreaking initiatives including coverage for Native American traditional health care practices, community health worker services, and specialized programs for individuals leaving incarceration. These innovations demonstrate the state’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of all New Mexicans.

As the state acknowledges this milestone, Lujan Grisham emphasized that the fight to protect Medicare and Medicaid is far from over. The governor may call a special legislative session if necessary to protect New Mexicans from federal budget cuts and is working with the state’s congressional delegation to oppose harmful GOP proposals.

“Behind every Medicaid and Medicare statistic is a real person – a child receiving life-saving treatment, a senior aging with dignity in their community, a working parent who can finally afford to see a doctor,” Lujan Grisham said. “These programs represent the best of what government can achieve when we prioritize people over politics.”

New Mexico has the highest per capita Medicaid enrollment of any U.S. state, with more than 800,000 Medicaid members – nearly 40% of all New Mexicans. These programs account for 50% to more than 90% of hospital inpatient revenue across the state, making them important to keeping hospitals and rural clinics open and ensuring access to care, particularly in underserved communities.

Residents seeking help navigating Medicare benefits or exploring coverage options can contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 800-432-2080 for free, unbiased assistance. For Medicaid guidance, call the Health Care Authority at 1-800-283-4465.