Gilroy Gardens Releases First-Ever Impact Report

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park , a beloved community treasure and California's only horticultural theme park, today announced the release of its first-ever Impact Report, marking a milestone on the park's 25th anniversary.The 2024 Gilroy Gardens Impact Report details the park's profound contributions to education, the local economy, youth development, and the Gilroy community since the park opened in 2001. In 2024, the park hosted 460,000 visitors and generated an estimated $2.13 million in economic impact."Gilroy Gardens is more than a theme park - it's a living classroom, a sanctuary for families, and an engine of opportunity," said Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager of Gilroy Gardens. "This inaugural report celebrates what we've accomplished together and calls on our community to help us sustain and grow our impact for generations to come."The Impact Report captures key achievements over the past year and reflects on 25 years of history:Educational Impact:In 2024 alone, 3,556 students participated in Natural Science Day, a hands-on, standards-aligned program that has now reached more than 25,500 students in grades K–5 since its inception.Youth Development:Gilroy Gardens has created more than 14,200 youth jobs over the years, including 600 seasonal roles in 2024 alone, serving as a training ground for future leaders.Community Engagement:Since 2012, the park's Gilroy Reads literacy program has given over 8,400 free tickets to children who complete reading challenges.Economic Impact:With 93% of visitors coming from outside Gilroy, the park has contributed more than $50 million in economic impact to the region over the past 25 years."Gilroy Gardens is deeply rooted in our community and plays a unique role in shaping the future of our city and our children," said Dan Harney, Chairman of the Board. "This Impact Report showcases all we’ve accomplished and highlights where we are heading. We're excited about expanding educational opportunities, growing our programs, refreshing the majestic trees and garden setting and ensuring we continue to thrive as a resource for all."The 2024 Impact Report also outlines ambitious plans for the future, including enhancing horticultural and STEM-based educational offerings and developing additional partnerships to strengthen the park's sustainability and reach.The full 2024 Impact Report is available for download at https://www.gilroygardens.org/support/ ##About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park was founded by visionary horticulturist Michael Bonfante and is California's only horticultural theme park, offering a one-of-a-kind blend of education, entertainment, and natural beauty. With over 40 rides, attractions, majestic gardens, and the world-famous Circus Trees, the park is dedicated to inspiring families, especially children, to appreciate the importance of trees, plants, and the environment. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the park reinvests all proceeds to sustain and expand its mission.

