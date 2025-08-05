HMP Global’s SAWC Fall 2025 brings practical, evidence-based wound care education to Las Vegas

SAWC Fall unites the entire multi-disciplinary wound care team for practical education in diagnostics, pressure injury prevention and management, amputation reduction, and care coordination.

Four-day clinical education event returns September 3-6, offering hands-on training and multidisciplinary wound care collaboration.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2025 — the largest multidisciplinary wound care meeting in the US, featuring more than 50 sessions, 55 faculty experts, and specialized educational tracks focused on pressure injury prevention and management, amputation prevention, business of wound care, and patient-centered outcomes in post-acute care — will take place September 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas. Registration is now open at sawcfall.com.

What is SAWC Fall 2025?

SAWC Fall 2025 is a four-day clinical conference designed to advance wound healing through interdisciplinary, evidence-based education. The event unites the entire multi-disciplinary wound care team for practical education in diagnostics, pressure injury prevention and management, amputation reduction, and care coordination. By featuring a focused pressure injury track by the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), SAWC Fall integrates bedside care strategies with national policy perspectives to strengthen clinical outcomes and system-wide practices.

Key Benefits of Attending

• Earn CME/CE/CECH credits while learning from case-based sessions and interactive workshops.

• Gain practical skills in coding, reimbursement, and documentation compliance to reduce audit risk.

• Access cross-disciplinary collaboration among wound care specialists, administrators, and policy experts.

• Improve patient care through proven techniques in pressure injury staging, PAD-related wound care, and value-based delivery.

• Build meaningful connections through networking events with a multidisciplinary community of wound care leaders.

Event Details

• Event name: SAWC Fall 2025

• Dates: September 3–6, 2025

• Location: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

• Website: sawcfall.com

• Registration page: sawcfall.com/rates

• Advance registration deadline: August 15, 2025

Focused Content and Learning Formats

• National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) Track

This two-day track offers interprofessional education on pressure injury staging, support surfaces, legal risk, and evidence-based prevention.

• Amputation Prevention (AMP) Symposium

Led by global experts in limb preservation, the AMP series focuses on surgical and endovascular approaches, PAD-related wound care, and complex mixed vascular disease.

• Wound Care Business Navigator

Focused on the operational side of care, this series covers documentation, audits, billing codes, policy updates, and reimbursement strategies to help clinicians and program leaders stay audit ready and financially sound.

• PAWSIC Forums

Hosted by the Post-Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Council, these sessions explore artificial intelligence, diagnostic tools, post-acute care transitions, and value-based care delivery models.

• Case-Based Presentations

These presentations walk through real-world decision making, complications, and coordinated care pathways.

• Rapid Fire

Short, high-yield talks deliver the latest data, emerging research, and clinical best practices in a fast-paced format.

• Accredited Hands-On Workshops

Skills labs focused on NPWT, compression therapy, wound infection management, and complex wound navigation will take place as pre-conferences and during the conference.

• Innovation Theaters

Sponsored sessions will feature live product demonstrations, patient case walkthroughs, and applied technology insights.

• Accredited Industry-Supported Symposia

Clinically driven sessions will be presented by expert faculty, offering deeper dives into specific therapeutic areas, treatment protocols, and current controversies in wound care.

Who is Involved

Faculty and Speakers

• Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS – Conference Co-Chair; clinical educator and moderator of core wound care sessions

• David Brienza, PhD – President, National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel; expert in rehabilitation engineering and pressure injury prevention

• Cam Ayala – Keynote speaker and patient advocate living with lymphedema; known for national awareness efforts and personal advocacy

• Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MS, MPT, FAAC, CWS

• George Pliagas, MD – Speaker for the Amputation Prevention Symposium and vascular specialist in limb salvage

• Stephanie Wu, DPM, MSc, FACFAS

• Kara Couch, MS, CRNP, CWCN-AP, FAAWC

Discover more than 55 expert faculty shaping the future of wound care. Explore the full lineup of interdisciplinary leaders, innovators, and frontline clinicians: hmpglobalevents.com/sawcfall/faculty.

Why It Matters: The Urgency of Interdisciplinary Wound Education

• Chronic wounds affect 6.7 million Americans, contributing to rising hospitalization and amputation rates.

• Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death globally.

• Pressure injuries are among the most costly and litigated hospital-acquired conditions.

• Documentation and reimbursement regulations are intensifying under CMS scrutiny.

• Cause-and-effect: Lack of standardized training contributes to missed diagnoses and increased litigation; SAWC Fall 2025 provides clinicians with tools to address these gaps.

Quotes From Leadership

“This collaboration between SAWC and NPIAP reflects our shared commitment to elevating both bedside care and system-wide strategy,” said David Brienza, PhD, President, National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel. “With pressure injuries among the most litigated and costly hospital-acquired conditions, bringing education and policy under one roof is both timely and essential.”

“SAWC Fall 2025 isn’t just another conference,” said Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, Conference Co-Chair. “It’s where clinicians gain the tools and confidence to deliver impact in wound healing and patient outcomes.”

How to Participate

Healthcare providers, wound care specialists, policy advocates, and administrators are invited to register and attend. Attendees will gain immediately applicable skills, CE credits, and access to a network of peers and thought leaders in wound healing.

Register at: sawcfall.com



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



