BioBridges Promotes Jenny Thayer to Chief Strategy Officer

BioBridges proudly announces the promotion of Jenny Thayer to Chief Strategy Officer.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioBridges, a leading provider of clinical and strategic solutions for the life sciences industry, proudly announces the promotion of Jenny Thayer (MBA, Ed.M., MA) to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

In this newly formed executive role, Thayer will lead the organization’s strategic planning and communications, ensuring alignment across departments to drive growth, innovation, and long-term success.

With more than 25 years of experience in biotech and pharmaceutical companies, spanning both small startups and global enterprises, Thayer is well-suited to help BioBridges expand into new markets while keeping the company true to the qualities that contributed to its early success.

“Jenny has a unique ability to connect strategic vision with operational execution,” says Mark Bouck, Chairman and CEO of BioBridges. “She brings not only deep industry knowledge, but also a passion for supporting others in achieving their best potential. Her leadership will be a driving force behind our next chapter of growth.”

Thayer has been a key leader at BioBridges for more than 12 years. She began her career in regulatory affairs and steadily advanced into leadership roles, guiding teams through mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations while building new functions from the ground up.

Known for her expertise in navigating complexity and fostering high-performance teams, Thayer has successfully led initiatives including major marketing submissions and large-scale platform rollouts.

As CSO, Thayer will collaborate across all levels of the organization to develop, track, and measure BioBridges’ corporate strategy and communications. Her primary focus areas include strategy, communications, product development, mergers and acquisitions, and functional expertise.

In her previous advisory role at BioBridges, Thayer worked closely with both clients and consultants to align expertise with organizational needs, ensuring successful outcomes for all stakeholders. She remains enthusiastic about applying efficient and effective practices to help others thrive in dynamic, high-stakes environments.

BioBridges delivers flexible solutions for life sciences companies from discovery through commercialization. Our global reach of expertise, services, and technologies empowers our clients to bring innovative solutions to the patients who need them.

