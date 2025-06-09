BioBridges' First Year in Raleigh-Durham Increases Local Job Placements

BioBridges adds job growth to the Raleigh-Durham area

BioBridges, a leading provider of life sciences solutions, has brought more than 20 new jobs to Raleigh-Durham.

Our decision to move to the Research Triangle reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences.” — Mark Bouck, Chairman & CEO of BioBridges

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioBridges, a leading provider of life sciences solutions, has brought more than 20 new jobs to Raleigh-Durham since its relocation from Boston 18 months ago. This strategic move positions BioBridges at the heart of the Raleigh-Durham region, a renowned hub for biotechnology start-ups and clinical research organizations (CROs).

Sixteen new leadership roles were created at the company headquarters, including Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, and Business Development. An additional five life sciences professionals were hired at local biotechs and clinical research organizations (CROs). The company is in the early stages of a focused initiative to bring more employment to Raleigh-Durham in the next few years.

While BioBridges serves a global community, it's increasing its presence in the Research Triangle by partnering with local organizations such as NC Biotech, NCLifeSci, Triangle Bio Connections, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle.

"Our decision to move to the Research Triangle reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences," said Mark Bouck, Chairman and CEO of BioBridges. "The region's dynamic ecosystem of biotech firms, research institutions, and clinical organizations aligns perfectly with our mission to support the development and launch of products that improve patient health."

BioBridges plans to expand services in the local market from traditional biotech roles such as Clinical Operations, Regulatory, and Medical Oversight into Manufacturing and Engineering Services to support incoming manufacturing facilities, including Roche/Genentech, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Holly Springs, Johnson & Johnson in Wilson, Novo Nordisk in Clayton, and many more.

Since its relocation, the company has made two acquisitions to expand its Field Monitoring and HEOR/RWD/RWE offerings. With more acquisitions in the works, BioBridges anticipates tremendous growth as a leading life sciences solutions provider.

About BioBridges

BioBridges delivers flexible solutions for life sciences companies from discovery through commercialization. Our global reach of expertise, services, and technologies empowers our clients to bring innovative solutions to the patients who need them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.