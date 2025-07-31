WaterWalk Hospitality Announces Two Key Director of Sales Appointments in Jacksonville and Phoenix

Jaela Walker and Kalee Laflen each bring over two decades of hospitality sales leadership to their respective roles and will play a critical role in driving market performance and guest engagement.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaterWalk Hospitality is proud to announce the appointment of two seasoned industry leaders to Director of Sales positions at WaterWalk Jacksonville and WaterWalk Phoenix – North Happy Valley. Jaela Walker and Kalee Laflen each bring over two decades of hospitality sales leadership to their respective roles and will play a critical role in driving market performance and guest engagement.Jaela Walker, the new Director of Sales at WaterWalk Jacksonville, brings deep expertise in extended stay hospitality, with prior experience at brands such as Extended Stay America and Candlewood Suites. A respected leader in both business and civic circles, Jaela is deeply rooted in the Jacksonville community. She serves as a founding member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Greater Jacksonville Chapter, Vice President of Black Excellence Empowerment, Inc., and is actively involved with the Hubbard House Domestic Violence Shelter, Forward Christian Center, and the Junior League of Jacksonville, where she formerly served as Board Secretary.In Phoenix – North Happy Valley, Kalee Laflen takes the lead as Director of Sales. With over 20 years of success driving revenue and building high-performing teams across Hilton, Starwood, Marriott, and independent hotels, Kalee brings unmatched versatility to the role. She has a proven track record of doubling revenue through strategic marketing, sales leadership, and event execution. Kalee has represented hotels at major industry conferences and previously served on the City of Flagstaff’s Tourism Commission, championing sustainable tourism throughout Northern Arizona.“We’re thrilled to welcome Jaela and Kalee to the WaterWalk family,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk Hospitality. “Strong, experienced sales leadership at the local level is essential to succeeding in the extended stay segment. Their deep roots in their communities and track record of building lasting relationships will help us accelerate growth in two very important markets.”WaterWalk Phoenix – North Happy Valley is located in one of the fastest-growing regions in metro Phoenix, where demand for flexible, extended stay accommodations continues to climb, particularly among traveling professionals, relocating families, and healthcare workers. Kalee’s experience in both branded and independent hotels uniquely positions her to capture business from a wide range of sectors.WaterWalk Jacksonville sits at the intersection of major military, government, and health systems, with significant opportunities to expand partnerships across corporate and relocation channels. Jaela’s extensive community involvement and expertise in long-stay sales make her a powerful asset for tapping into the local demand.About WaterWalk HospitalityWaterWalk Hospitality is a forward-thinking hotel management company committed to setting new standards in the extended stay industry. Built on the legacy of Jack DeBoer, the company is dedicated to creating a culture of excellence, empowerment, and connection, striving to be the first choice for owners, guests, and employees. With a focus on innovation and a passion for hospitality, WaterWalk is leading the way in redefining the extended stay experience.Media Note: Property imagery can be downloaded from Dropbox [ HERE ] (Credit: WaterWalkExtended Stay by Wyndham).

