WaterWalk Hospitality Promotes Ariel Woodbury to Director of National Accounts

Ariel Woodbury, Director of National Accounts

WaterWalk Hospitality is proud to announce the promotion of Ariel Woodbury to the newly created position of Director of National Accounts.

Ariel’s promotion is a testament to her hard work, leadership, and the impact she’s made within our organization.” — Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk Hospitality

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaterWalk Hospitality is proud to announce the promotion of Ariel Woodbury to the newly created position of Director of National Accounts. In this strategic role, Ariel will be instrumental in driving revenue growth, strengthening key partnerships, and expanding market share across WaterWalk Hospitality’s growing portfolio of extended-stay hotels.With 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ariel brings a rare combination of sales expertise and operational insight to this new leadership position. Over the past decade, she has held progressive sales roles—including Director of Sales and Area Director of Sales—with a strong emphasis on extended-stay hospitality, where she has spent the last seven years refining her approach to client success. In addition, Ariel spent eight years in hotel operations, rising through the ranks from front desk to Assistant General Manager and ultimately General Manager.“Ariel’s promotion is a testament to her hard work, leadership, and the impact she’s made within our organization,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk Hospitality. “I’m incredibly proud of her journey with WaterWalk and look forward to seeing the great things she’ll accomplish in this next chapter.”In her new role, Ariel will lead the strategy and execution behind WaterWalk Hospitality’s national accounts, focusing on managing key clients, cultivating high-value partnerships, and driving long-term growth across the company’s largest client base. Her ability to consistently exceed revenue goals—powered by data-driven strategies, deep market insight, and strong client relationships—makes her uniquely equipped for this position.WaterWalk Hospitality, a management company for the WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham brand, remains committed to setting a new standard in the extended stay category —powered by a culture of excellence, innovation, and leadership from within.Ariel’s promotion reflects WaterWalk Hospitality’s continued investment in its people and its mission to be the first choice for owners, guests, and team members alike.

