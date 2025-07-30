Submit Release
OCSD successfully completes federal agreement over jailhouse informants

(Subscription required) The agreement, signed in January, followed DOJ findings that from 2007 to 2016, OCSD and the Orange County District Attorney's Office used informants to illegally elicit statements from defendants.

