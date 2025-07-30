OCSD successfully completes federal agreement over jailhouse informants

(Subscription required) The agreement, signed in January, followed DOJ findings that from 2007 to 2016, OCSD and the Orange County District Attorney's Office used informants to illegally elicit statements from defendants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.