Treasurer Steiner Recognizes the 60th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid and their Impact on Health and Financial Well-being in Oregon

On the 60th anniversary of the creation of Medicare and Medicaid, Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner, MD praised these “cornerstone” health care programs. Treasurer Steiner issued a call to action to renew America’s commitment to affordable and accessible health care in the wake of efforts by the federal administration and Congress to deny health coverage to nearly 20 million and make health care more expensive for everyone, including businesses and business owners.

In her statement, Treasurer Steiner said:

“As a physician, I know that Medicare and Medicaid have made Americans healthier, saved lives, and provided families greater health security, especially as people age, face disability or hard times. Medicare and Medicaid have also been cornerstones of our health care system, holding costs lower than commercial health insurance and providing vital funds that provide people access to needed care, especially in rural areas.

Make no mistake: The devastating cuts that the administration and Congress have made to Medicaid and Medicare will undermine the health and well-being of nearly all Americans, not just the nearly 20 million children and adults who will lose coverage. These cuts to care will raise the cost of health premiums, deductibles, and copays for everyone, including business owners. They will push more people into financial instability. They will kill jobs, reduce productivity, and harm the American economy.

The sixtieth anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid is a time for celebration. It’s also a time to mourn the lives and prosperity that will be lost due to the attacks on these programs and to renew our commitment to fight for affordable and accessible health care for every person in our country and in our state.”

Treasurer Steiner’s full message can be read here on Treasury's online blog, The Ledger.