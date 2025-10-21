State program offers free help, fraud prevention tips for Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 plans began Oct. 15 and remains open through Dec. 7, 2025. This is the time when people with Medicare can review their current coverage and make changes for the upcoming year. Medicare beneficiaries who would like to discuss their Medicare options can receive free, confidential help from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) including help with comparing and selecting new Medicare plans.

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program provides free help from counselors who can help people compare plans, understand their benefits and make informed decisions about their Medicare options. Counselors can also provide information on how to avoid becoming a victim of common scams that target people during Open Enrollment.

During the Open Enrollment period, people with Medicare can:

Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan,

Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan to Original Medicare,

Change their Medicare Advantage Plan,

Change or enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan, and

Review changes in costs, coverage and provider networks.

“Choosing the right Medicare plan can have a big impact on a person’s health and finances,” said Jane-ellen Weidanz, who oversees SHIBA as Deputy Director of Policy for the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD). “SHIBA certified counselors can help make sure Oregonians have the information and support they need to make informed decisions.”

SHIBA certified counselors can also help people report scams to Medicare and educate people on how to avoid Medicare scams or fraud. The ultimate goal for scammers is to get the beneficiary’s Medicare number to commit Medicare billing fraud. Common scams include claiming beneficiaries need a new card or offers of free medical equipment. These scams can happen by mail, over the phone, or by text and email.

The best way to avoid Medicare scams is to keep Medicare numbers private; anyone who receives a message or email about Medicare from a number or person they do not recognize should not respond. “The safety of Oregonians is always a top priority, which includes making sure Oregonians have trusted support during Medicare Open Enrollment,” said APD Director Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D. “SHIBA counselors can help people recognize red flags and protect themselves from fraud and scams.”

How to get free help

Help from SHIBA is available over the phone and through virtual and in-person appointments.

To talk to a SHIBA certified counselor or to make an appointment, call SHIBA at 800-722-4134 (toll-free.)

Because high call volume during Open Enrollment may result in longer than usual wait times, Oregonians are also encouraged to access free resources on the SHIBA website at SHIBA.oregon.gov.

Online resources include:

People who need Medicare help in a language other than English, including sign language, can call 833-685-0841 or send an email to odhs.languageaccess@odhsoha.oregon.gov; after placing a request, a translator will reach out in the requestor’s preferred language to provide assistance in communicating with SHIBA.

About the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance program

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is part of the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities. It is a statewide network of certified counselors volunteering in their community to help all Oregonians make educated Medicare decisions. SHIBA offers free, objective, confidential and local one-on-one health insurance counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families.

This project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $736,831 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.