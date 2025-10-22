Fall Migration brings increased risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)

As wild birds begin to migrate during the transition into fall, the risk for transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) to domestic birds will increase.

So far in October, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in 5 mixed-species backyard poultry flocks located in Deschutes, Malheur, and Wallowa counties. Samples from the flocks were initially sent to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) at Oregon State University (OSU) for testing. OSU confirmed the presence of HPAI, and NVSL verified the results a few days later in each case.

In response, Dr. Ryan Scholz, the State Veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), placed the farms under quarantine. A team from the ODA then humanely euthanized all the poultry on the properties. None of the animals from the farms entered the food supply chain or were intended for the commercial food market.

Since May 2022, Oregon has reported three affected commercial poultry flocks and 47 backyard flocks. It is essential to note that when meat and egg products are properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not pose a risk, and these food items remain safe for consumption. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health.

Now is the time to review and implement biosecurity protocols to reduce disease transmission from wild to domestic birds or livestock.

Restrict access to your property and keep your birds away from other birds.

Keep a designated pair of shoes to wear around your birds, wash your clothing after visiting them, and use disinfectants correctly.

Clean and disinfect cages, poultry equipment, and car tires after visiting a farm store, poultry swap, or other location with birds present.

Keep new birds separate from your flock for 30 days; quarantine returning birds from the rest of your flock after visiting a poultry swap or other event.

Do not share equipment or supplies with others, but if you must, disinfect them first.

Wash your hands before and after bird handling.

Any instances of death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to the ODA by calling 503-986-4711.

La migración otoñal aumenta el riesgo de aviar influenza altamente patógena (HPAI)

A medida que las aves silvestres comienzan a migrar durante la transición al otoño, aumenta el riesgo de transmisión de la gripe aviar altamente patógena (HPAI) a las aves domésticas.

En lo que va de octubre, el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA) ha confirmado la presencia de aviar influenza altamente patógena (HPAI) en cinco bandadas de aves de corral de especies mixtas ubicadas en los condados de Deschutes, Malheur y Wallowa. Las muestras de las aves se enviaron inicialmente al Laboratorio de Diagnóstico Veterinario de Oregón (OVDL) de la Universidad Estatal de Oregón (OSU) para su análisis. El OSU confirmó la presencia de HPAI y el NVSL verificó los resultados unos días más tarde en cada caso.

En respuesta, el Dr. Ryan Scholz, veterinario estatal del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA), puso las granjas en cuarentena. A continuación, un equipo del ODA sacrificó de forma humanitaria a todas las aves de corral de las propiedades. Ninguno de los animales de las granjas entró en la cadena de suministro alimentario ni se destinó al mercado alimentario comercial.

Desde mayo de 2022, Oregón ha informado de tres bandadas de aves de corral comerciales afectadas y 47 bandadas de corral. Es fundamental señalar que, cuando los productos cárnicos y los huevos se preparan y cocinan adecuadamente, la gripe aviar altamente patógena no supone ningún riesgo y estos alimentos siguen siendo seguros para el consumo. Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de EE. UU. también recomiendan elegir leche y productos lácteos pasteurizados para proteger la salud.

Ahora es el momento de revisar y aplicar protocolos de bioseguridad para reducir la transmisión de enfermedades de las aves silvestres a las domésticas o al ganado.

Restrinja el acceso a su propiedad y mantenga a sus aves alejadas de otras aves.

Tenga un par de zapatos específicos para usar cuando esté cerca de sus aves, lave su ropa después de visitarlas y utilice desinfectantes de forma adecuada.

Limpie y desinfecte las jaulas, el equipo avícola y los neumáticos del coche después de visitar una tienda agrícola, un mercado avícola u otro lugar donde haya aves.

Mantenga las aves nuevas separadas de su bandada durante 30 días; ponga en cuarentena a las aves que regresen del resto de su bandada después de visitar un intercambio avícola u otro evento.

No comparta equipos o suministros con otras personas, pero si debe hacerlo, desinféctelos primero.

Lávese las manos antes y después de manipular aves.