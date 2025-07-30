Jury Awards Over $6 Million to Jason M. Hatfield in Hearse-Chasing Case

Fayetteville, Arkansas – A federal jury has awarded attorney, Jason M. Hatfield, a significant verdict in a landmark case involving unethical attorney-client recruitment practices at funeral homes. The case originated from a wrongful death lawsuit following a fatal crash involving a thirty-six-year-old woman and a tractor-trailer driver for J.B. Hunt, leading to a complex legal battle that exposed a multistate operation targeting vulnerable families.

Initially, Jason Hatfield had been retained by a grieving family to represent them in the aftermath of the tragedy. According to court pleadings, the family was approached by out-of-state “case runners”—nonlawyers—who, in a calculated move, induced them at a funeral home to sign with another legal group. This breach of ethical standards prompted Hatfield to take legal action, bringing forth claims of civil conspiracy and violations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

While several defendants settled pre-trial, the jury ultimately found Tony Pirani liable for his involvement in this unethical scheme. The jury’s decision underscored a broader concern regarding the integrity of legal practices, particularly those targeting grieving families during their most vulnerable moments.

The jury awarded Hatfield’s firm approximately $6.6 million, with the total potentially exceeding $20 million after factoring in statutory treble damages under RICO and attorneys’ fees. The breakdown of the award includes $4.58 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages, as well as additional financial restitution linked to civil conspiracy claims.

Representing Jason Hatfield in this case was Mark Murphey Henry of Henry Law Firm, a prominent law firm, who diligently presented a compelling case to the jury. Navigating complex litigation while maintaining a commitment to ethical legal practices played a crucial role in achieving this landmark verdict. In a statement following the verdict, Hatfield emphasized that the case transcended mere financial compensation. “This verdict is about safeguarding the rights of grieving families, not about money. We must hold accountable those who exploit vulnerability for profit,” he said.

Court documents revealed that over $24 million had flowed through the fraudulent network, including funds used for lavish perks such as private planes. The jury’s verdict serves as a potent reminder of the ethical responsibilities that govern the legal profession and the paramount importance of protecting the rights of victims.

As the legal community reflects on this significant ruling, it reaffirms the commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring that those in vulnerable positions receive the protection and respect they deserve.

Learn more at https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

District Court, W.D. Arkansas

Hatfield v. Tony Pirani

5:22-cv-05110

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789

https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.