Cooper Elliott Launches “Protecting People. Powering Good.” Campaign with New Arena District Landmark

Columbus, Ohio – After three decades of representing individuals and families in some of Ohio’s most high-profile cases, Cooper Elliott is unveiling a new campaign and brand commitment: Protecting People. Powering Good.

The 30-year-old Columbus-based law firm is known for landmark legal victories that deliver significant financial results for clients. But beyond those numbers lies a deeper mission: to use the law as a force for change, compelling companies, institutions, and organizations to fix systemic problems before more lives are harmed.

To mark the launch, Cooper Elliott has installed a new wall banner in the city’s Arena District, its third banner currently installed in Columbus and the first designed to spotlight the non-economic victories the firm achieves for clients and communities.

“This campaign is about what happens after the outcome,” said Rex Elliott, co-founder and owner of Cooper Elliott. “Every case we take on carries more than a financial result. It carries the chance to make tomorrow safer than yesterday. We’re not just measuring success in dollars recovered, but in lives protected, policies changed, and communities made stronger.”

When law firms stop at financial settlements, the story ends too soon. Without attorneys willing to push further, companies and institutions are rarely compelled to change dangerous practices. Cooper Elliott’s commitment to Protecting People. Powering Good. is a reminder that the law can do more than resolve individual cases. It can reset the standards that keep entire communities safe.

The campaign tells the stories behind those outcomes, highlighting the firm’s commitment to pursuing justice in ways that prevent future harm. The initiative lives online at www.cooperelliott.com/CARES, where readers can explore cases, causes, and community work that demonstrate the firm’s philosophy in action.

“In every city, in every courtroom, there’s a choice to be made about what the law can stand for,” Elliott added. “At Cooper Elliott, we choose to make it stand for people and for good.”

Founded in 1995, Cooper Elliott is a Columbus-based law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in cases of catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and civil rights violations. With a track record of precedent-setting verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to using the law not just to win cases, but to protect people, inspire reform, and power good in communities across Ohio and beyond.

