Motorist Assurance Program Announces Fall 2025 Technical Conference in Addison, IL

The Motorist Assurance Program invites industry professionals to its Fall 2025 Technical Conference in Addison, IL, focused on building trust through standards.

Our Fall Technical Conference brings together professionals who care deeply about integrity and consistency in automotive service. These conversations shape the trust drivers place in our industry.” — Jeff Cox, Sr. Director of the Motorist Assurance Program.

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) will host its Fall 2025 Technical Conference on September 10–11 at K1 Speed in Addison, Illinois. This two-day event, themed "Building Trust Through Standards," will gather industry professionals to examine key topics in automotive maintenance, consumer protection, and the continued evolution of service standards.

Sessions will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, with a networking reception at 5:15 PM. Thursday’s conference activities will conclude by 12:30 PM. Breakfast will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn both mornings from 6:00 AM to 8:45 AM, with transportation provided to the K1 venue. Attendees will not be permitted to enter the facility before 9:00 AM.

The conference offers a platform for engaging discussions on technician training, inspection procedures, and the standards that promote driver rights advocacy and consumer confidence. MAP encourages AMRA members and new participants to register early. Fees are $200 for the conference and $100 for the networking event.

Hotel accommodations are available at the Hilton Garden Inn, 551 North Swift Road, Addison, IL, with a group rate of $149.00 (plus tax). Reservations must be made by August 12 using Group Code: AMRA to receive the discounted rate. The registration deadline for the event is September 5, 2025.

MAP extends its thanks to event sponsor Solid Start for supporting this initiative to strengthen automotive service practices through shared knowledge and trust.

A Word from the Sr. Director

"Our Fall Technical Conference brings together professionals who care deeply about integrity and consistency in automotive service. These conversations shape the trust drivers place in our industry," said Jeff Cox, Sr. Director of the Motorist Assurance Program.

About Motorist Assurance Program

The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is a nonprofit organization based in Woodridge, Illinois, advocating for the rights of drivers nationwide. Founded to protect motorists from unfair enforcement and overregulation, MAP focuses on issues such as due process, speed limit reform, surveillance, traffic camera abuse, and the right to repair. The organization provides legal resources, educational content, and a platform for grassroots policy engagement. They are located at 3321 Hobson Rd A, Woodridge, IL 60517, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.