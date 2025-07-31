Neurotechnology Once More Takes First Place in NIST PFT III Evaluation

Neurotechnology’s latest proprietary fingerprint verification algorithm has reclaimed the top spot in the NIST PFT III evaluation, outperforming all competitors. Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Our team's knowledge and expertise in biometric technology enables us to independently create industry-leading algorithms, and this achievement is a major testament to that fact.” — Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced that the company's proprietary algorithm once again has taken the leading position in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Proprietary Fingerprint Template III (PFT III) evaluation.The NIST PFT III evaluation assesses the performance of a vendor's complete, one-to-one fingerprint verification algorithm. This evaluation focuses on proprietary technology, allowing vendors to showcase their unique capabilities and the full potential of their algorithms without relying on standardized fingerprint templates.Since the PFT III evaluation began in 2019, Neurotechnology's algorithms have consistently maintained or retaken a leading position, including in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022. This consistent performance demonstrates the company's dedication to maintaining a market-leading position in biometric algorithm technology."Our team's knowledge and expertise in biometric technology enables us to independently create industry-leading algorithms, and this achievement is a major testament to that fact," said Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. "Outperforming every other submission in all datasets confirms our technology's clear advantages in law enforcement and border control scenarios. This achievement is a testament to our company's vision that research is the key."NIST PFT III presents testing results for two criminal investigations datasets and two border control datasets. Neurotechnology's latest algorithm achieved the best results across all datasets.Neurotechnology, as a multi-biometric solutions developer, is also an active participant in other NIST evaluations of different biometric modalities. Over the years, the company's biometric algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST ELFT , SlapSeg III, MINEX III, FRVT and IREX 10.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

