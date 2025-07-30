Attorney General Bailey Secures Felony Indictment Against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a grand jury has returned a felony indictment, including two counts of stealing by deceit and two counts of election law violations, against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, following an investigation initiated by the Attorney General’s Office.

“I conducted this investigation into Sam Page’s alleged misuse of public funds because the people of St. Louis County deserve accountability, not corruption,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Public officials must follow the law, and my Office will work to ensure that they always do.”

The grand jury has returned a true bill of indictment on two felony charges, including two counts of stealing by deceit and two counts of election law violations.

The charges stem from allegations of Page’s deliberate misuse of public resources to oppose Proposition B, a local ballot initiative presented to voters on April 8, 2025. The allegations include that Page purposely expended more than $35,000 in county funds to produce and distribute over 50,000 political mailers to sway the election outcome, a direct violation of § 115.646, RSMo.

Following the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office citing a conflict of interest, a judge appointed Attorney General Bailey as special prosecutor. After this appointment, the Attorney General’s Office initiated a grand jury proceeding against Sam Page, resulting in the felony indictment.

“The Missouri Constitution and our statutes are clear: public money must never be used for political campaigning,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Any intentional misuse of taxpayer dollars in an attempt to rig the outcome of an election is illegal.”

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that the charges against Sam Page are allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A copy of the indictment can be read here.

A copy of the court order appointing the Attorney General as a special prosecutor can be read here.