Heartbeat Names Stacey Vail as Chief Client Officer to Fuel Challenger Brand Growth

Stacey Vail, Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartbeat , the Healthcare Challenger Agency, has appointed Stacey Vail as Chief Client Officer. Stacey’s 25+ year career in pharmaceutical marketing has spanned high-impact HCP and DTC campaigns across categories like immunology, neurology, respiratory, diabetes, and rare disease — expertise she now brings to one of the industry’s most iconoclastic agencies.A longtime leader within Publicis Health , Stacey has shaped the most complex and high-profile brands in the industry, while advancing omnichannel thinking and patient experience innovation. Her appointment marks a strategic move for Heartbeat — not only increasing its wealth of senior talent, but super-charging the agency’s consumer and HCP content enablement efforts with Stacey’s client focus and business savvy.In her new role, Stacey will be instrumental in unlocking capabilities for Challenger Brands and the marketers who lead them — from real-world data integration to next-gen content production and scaled patient support and advocacy platforms. Her addition to the team amplifies Heartbeat’s mission to help ambitious brands outperform the market by creating new, healthier realities for the patients they serve.“Stacey knows how to find opportunity in complexity — and how to unlock momentum where others stall,” said James Talerico, Heartbeat’s President and Chief Creative Officer. “She has a rare mix of operational mastery and brand instinct that our clients will feel immediately.”Known for uniting cross-functional teams and pushing creative, data, and tech to work harder together, Stacey’s portfolio stands as a testament to her success as an indispensable partner for brands with something to prove. Her appointment comes at a moment of rapid growth for Heartbeat, as more brands seek agency partners built for complexity, speed, and outsized results.Stacey holds a BA in Advertising from Rider University and an MBA in International Marketing from Rowan University. She also serves as a Trustee of the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation and Foundation Board Member of Rowan University.About HeartbeatHeartbeat is a full-service marketing agency with a POV like no other — it is uniquely built to help Healthcare Challenger Brands defy the odds and create new, healthier realities. The agency is known for helping brands overcome their thorniest marketing challenges, ranging from shifting deeply ingrained prescribing habits, to making the most of advertising spend, tackling a tricky audience segment, or fending off a fierce new market entrant.That’s the mission, here are the creds: 200+ talented thinkers and makers; a proud member of Publicis Groupe; a pile of industry awards for their brand communications and an 8-time winner of “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age and MM+M; the most diverse agency of its size and damn proud of it.

