Heartbeat Clinical Research Named Fierce DEI Award Winner for Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartbeat Clinical Research announces that “Reflections Atlanta” was named Fierce DEI Award winner by Fierce Healthcare in the Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence category.The Reflections Collective reimagines what clinical research looks like—both in philosophy and in practice. The independent grassroots collective brings together patient advocacy experts, medicine development sponsors, clinical trial sites, community partners, and other industry minds. For the first community-based effort, Reflections Atlanta commissioned three local artists, reflective of diverse and varied experiences with medicine, to create works inspired by the community’s unique experiences. The installations showed visitors that their voices and experiences mattered and gave them a space to see themselves reflected in research. They exposed systemic barriers to clinical trial participation, turning data and lived experiences into powerful visual narratives.Additionally, the Future Pharmacy installation and accompanying digital platform extended impact even further, enhancing access to information and fostering meaningful education. This transformative effort shifted clinical trial engagement from a transactional process to a deeply human, community-led movement.At the core of this initiative is the collective's dedication to sustained long-term community engagement that goes beyond awareness and deeply listens to community members, stays for the long-haul and works alongside them to tackle barriers to care.“Reflections reinforces what we’ve known for so long: How we do community engagement matters. Equity in research begins by showing up early, consistently, and with no strings attached. That trust isn’t given; it’s earned. And when you take the time to build it the right way, people engage, they respond, and they lean in.” Said Sarah Mckeown Cannon, SVP and Head of Heartbeat Clinical Research and Reflections Co-Chair.The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.The Fierce DEI Awards winners were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.About Heartbeat Clinical ResearchHeartbeat Clinical Research is reimagining the way we engage and recruit patients for clinical research. Born from the union of BBK Worldwide and Langland US, Heartbeat removes real-world barriers for patients, sites, and communities alike. We blend advanced data analytics, grassroots community connection, behavioral science, and culturally resonant strategies to create patient experiences that drive lasting action, not just enrollment. With decades of expertise across therapeutic areas and global initiatives, Heartbeat is building a new era of clinical research that is powered by trust, empowerment, and sustainable engagement. We don’t just recruit patients. We activate people and create new pathways to a healthier future.About Fierce HealthcareFierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family of newsletters includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health Tech, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.