NOW HIRING: TBI Police Officer (4 Positions)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI POLICE OFFICER

Protective Services Unit

4 Vacancies (Nashville: 2, Chattanooga: 1, and Jackson: 1)

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

Job Duties:

Serves as first responder for any incident that may occur at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities, or any area Tennessee Bureau of Investigation may be operating in. Performs law enforcement duties to protect themselves and others. (Including but not limited to using force, up to and including deadly force; performing strenuous physical activity such as pursuing, subduing, and/or apprehending suspects; participating in physical training activities such as Close Quarters Conflict Control (CQC), firearms qualification and weapons handling; and operating vehicles in emergency and non-emergency situations, etc.) Serves as initial contact for anyone who conducts business at TBI facilities to support all agency operations. Assists TBI Special Agents in investigative operations including but not limited to Human Trafficking, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports, crime scene security, etc. in support of investigative activities. Conducts background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring practices and internal hiring managers and in compliance with state statute.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate degree, or two (2) years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement, relevant military experience, or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two (2) years.

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 69892. This position will be posted on July 30, 2025 – August 5, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.