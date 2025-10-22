Now Hiring! TBI Announces Associate Counsel Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

Associate Counsel Professional Standards Unit Middle Tennessee 1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Provide legal advice regarding the new law requiring the TBI to maintain the Persistent Domestic Violent Offender Registry (“Registry”) TCA § 40-39-401, et al. Learn the statutes that are the controlling law of the Registry and draft administrative Rules for the Registry. Develop a standard operating procedure for the Registry and draft any new record destruction authorization (RDA) that is needed. Work with analysts, agents, attorneys, clerk’s office personnel, and the public answering questions regarding the Registry. Create monthly metrics from the Registry to update management on the progress. Provide training on the Registry, as needed and requested by TBI and outside entities. Review documentation received for the Animal Abuse Registry and advise as to placement and removal from that registry. General research of other legal issues as directed. Review and respond if appropriate to miscellaneous mail correspondence TBI receives. Work on ad hoc and special legal projects as directed by the Deputy General Counsel. Maintain extreme organization and attention to detail. Team-focused, solution driven, efficient and energetic.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Active License to practice law in Tennessee Preferred Qualifications: Relevant legal experience is desired to include state public records experience and litigation hold experience. Proficient in performing electronic legal research on State-provided Westlaw or Lexis Nexis. Willing and capable of becoming proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro and how to redact video and audio recordings.

Monthly Salary: $8,620 – $13,754

For Additional Information:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job 72337. This position will be posted October 22, 2025 –October 28, 2025 for five business days.

