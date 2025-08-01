Lewis County NY Announces Online-Only Tax Foreclosure Auction – August 20

Submit Release
LOWVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis County is holding its Online-Only Tax Foreclosure Auction ending Wednesday, August 20, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM. Conducted through NYSAuctions.com, this auction presents an exciting opportunity for investors, homebuyers, and developers to acquire over 40 properties, including residential homes, vacant land, commercial buildings, and seasonal retreats.

Bidding will open two days earlier, on Monday, August 18 at 10:00 AM, allowing participants to begin placing bids. The auction has a Dynamic Ending, if bids are placed in the last two minutes of the lot ending, the bidding clock with extend for 2 minutes and continue to extend until all bidding has ended.

This auction is completely online, offering flexible and convenient access for bidders from anywhere. To help prospective buyers navigate the process, NYSAuctions.com provides a comprehensive instructional Bidder's Seminar video detailing how to register, place bids, and complete the necessary due diligence. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to watch the video to become informed, confident bidders.

Whether you're seeking an investment opportunity, a dream home location, or undeveloped land with potential, the Lewis County auction offers a wide variety of properties to explore.

For additional information and to view the Auction Catalog, visit www.NYSAuctions.com.

