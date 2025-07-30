Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Releases Consumer Alert Video Series

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is committed to assisting Nebraskan citizens who fall victim to devastating scams that rob them of their money and personal information. Scammers are growing smarter and finding new ways to use technology to take advantage of Nebraskans. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be issuing a recurring video series on our YouTube channel known as “Consumer Alerts.”

These Consumer Alerts will provide valuable information regarding recent harmful scams across Nebraska and give insight into how to avoid and recover from them. New videos covering Overpayment , Debt Relief , and Social Media Impostor Scams have already been published. Click here to view the playlist or visit our official YouTube channel . This video series will also be uploaded to the official X account , which frequently posts essential scam prevention tips and other important announcements.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is available to help consumers identify scams. As scammers develop more sophisticated schemes, staying informed is the best defense. Free resources are available to consumers at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov . Consumers can also call the Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 for assistance.

Stay safe, Nebraska!