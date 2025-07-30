Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,298 in the last 365 days.

Materials updated for 2025 multifamily housing funding application

Applicants seeking capital funding for affordable multifamily housing developments from Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) should review the following recently updated materials:

These application materials are requirements set by the state funding notice (#MHU-2025-01) (on Box).

MHU publishes application materials that are relevant to all funding sources, as well as to specific funding sources, including opportunities guided by the Apple Health and Homes initiative (AHAH), a program that facilitates affordable housing for people in Washington who have experienced chronic homelessness and have acute health needs.

For questions, please contact HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Materials updated for 2025 multifamily housing funding application

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more