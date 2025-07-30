Materials updated for 2025 multifamily housing funding application

Applicants seeking capital funding for affordable multifamily housing developments from Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) should review the following recently updated materials:

These application materials are requirements set by the state funding notice (#MHU-2025-01) (on Box).

MHU publishes application materials that are relevant to all funding sources, as well as to specific funding sources, including opportunities guided by the Apple Health and Homes initiative (AHAH), a program that facilitates affordable housing for people in Washington who have experienced chronic homelessness and have acute health needs.

For questions, please contact HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov.