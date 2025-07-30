Gov. Hochul Condemns Federal Threat to Kids’ Health

Governor Kathy Hochul warned that a new federal policy threatens to disrupt health coverage for more than 750,000 young children across New York State. Today, the Governor released new, county-level data showing that thousands of children in every county could lose coverage when the new policy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) takes effect in 2027.

“New York will not stand by while the federal government jeopardizes children’s health coverage,” Governor Hochul said. “This misguided policy threatens the progress we’ve made in keeping young children connected to care during the most critical years of their development. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect access to Medicaid and Child Health Plus for the more than 750,000 young children across New York State who depend on it for a healthy start in life.”

New York recently implemented a policy ensuring continuous coverage for children from birth to age six enrolled in Medicaid and Child Health Plus, shielding them from losing coverage due to changes in family circumstances. Gaps in coverage for young children can be detrimental to their long-term health and well-being. These experiences can have negative long-term implications for children's mental and physical health, educational attainment, and financial security.

A letter from CMS outlined the federal government’s decision to phase out programs that provide continuous Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations, including New York’s new initiative. The CMS letter does not immediately revoke funding or end the program, but it indicates that federal officials will not support extensions or approve similar initiatives moving forward for the program that provides health insurance. This policy, implemented in January 2025, was approved under a federal 1115 demonstration waiver, ensures consistent access to medical care for children, regardless of short-term changes in family income.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Children deserve every opportunity to grow up healthy and thrive. Ensuring they have access to health coverage during their critical years of development is both the right thing to do and sound public health investment. The Department remains committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of New York’s youngest and most vulnerable residents.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Cuts to healthcare for children younger than age six is as cruel as it gets. The Trump administration’s new policy will threaten health insurance for more than 750,000 children in every corner of New York. With Trump’s ‘Big, Ugly Betrayal’ already set to hurt our local hospitals and kick millions of New Yorkers off their health insurance, it makes no sense to target our youngest children and kick them off their coverage. I will fight tooth and nail to protect access so our children can start life with the healthcare they deserve.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Children in New York and across the country deserve access to high-quality and reliable health care. This policy will put their coverage at risk and hurt our kids. I will fight any attempt to rip health care away from our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and I urge the Trump administration to reverse this destructive decision before it causes lasting harm to young children and families.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “First, Republicans pushed through the Big Ugly Bill to gut Medicaid and now they’re targeting children’s health insurance. Taking coverage away from over half a million kids in New York endangers the health of future generations and threatens to undo decades of progress our state has made to ensure low-income families have uninterrupted access to care. We can't allow Republicans to play politics with our children's lives. We must protect continuous health care coverage for every child from birth through their early years, because their future depends on it.”

Representative Yvette D. Clarke said, “Republicans just made the largest cut to healthcare in history, a scheme to line the pockets of billionaires at the expense of our children. No child in New York—or anywhere in America—should lose access to healthcare because a cruel and misguided federal policy took it from them. Stripping coverage from over half a million children is not only heartless, it’s a direct assault on the values we hold dear: that every child deserves a healthy start and that healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Democrats are doing everything in our power to fight against this attack on our most vulnerable populations, and I am proud to see Governor Hochul leading this charge at home. I will continue to work for the children of Brooklyn and New York to ensure equitable access to Medicaid and Child Health Plus."

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Any policy that rips health care away from children is cruel, senseless, and utterly unacceptable. This reckless move by the Trump administration threatens coverage for more than half a million kids statewide, including nearly 25,000 in the Capital Region alone. Our children are the future of this state and our nation, and they deserve better than to be left without the care they need to grow and thrive. In the wake of the so-called ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ I’m committed to working closely with Governor Hochul and with leaders across New York to ensure that every single child in our state has access to the care they need and deserve.”

Representative Hakeem Jeffries said, “The cruelty of Donald Trump and his Republican co-conspirators knows no bounds. First, they jammed through their One Big Ugly Law, hurting millions of seniors, families and people with disabilities, to provide tax cuts for their billionaire donors. Now, they are targeting the healthcare of over 750,000 of our youngest New Yorkers. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her resolve to stand up against this latest extreme attack on the well-being of New Yorkers. House Democrats will not rest until these efforts are defeated and every participant in this toxic scheme is held accountable.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “Medicaid is a lifeline for thousands of young children and their families, especially in communities like Queens. On top of putting health care coverage at risk for 1.5 million New Yorkers, it is unconscionable to disconnect hundreds of thousands of children from health care coverage during the most critical years of their development. Programs like Medicaid and Child Health Plus are not government waste. They provide lifesaving, affordable care that families rely on. We must continue fighting to protect children in areas in Queens and across New York State from these devastating cuts.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “The passage of Donald Trump’s budget bill is an outright betrayal of working families, and nearly three-quarters of a million children in New York State are set to lose health insurance as a result. Republicans and Donald Trump are more focused on tax breaks for their billionaire friends than the health and wellbeing of America’s future—it’s unconscionable. I join my Democratic colleagues from New York State and across the country in fighting back against these harmful cuts. We all deserve better.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “Donald Trump is trying to rip health care away from over half a million young children in New York by gutting programs that provide health coverage for children from birth to age six. This is a reckless, deliberate attack on kids during the most critical and formative years of their lives. New York will fight every single wicked attempt made by the Trump administration to harm our children or take away life-saving resources they rely on to survive and thrive.”

Representative George Latimer said “I voted against the Big Ugly Bill because it is unconscionable that healthcare would be cut to give tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy. Medicaid and CHIP are sometimes the only option for the most vulnerable children. I know the Governor and the State of New York will do all they can to fill gaps, but that may come at a cost to other priority programs. Make no mistake, New Yorkers are going to feel the pain because of the callousness of Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Stripping health coverage from kids is reckless and cruel. I stand with Governor Hochul in opposing these devastating cuts, which would threaten the well-being of more than 750,000 children across New York, including approximately 25,000 in NY-22. I’ll keep fighting in Washington to protect children’s health care because every child deserves a healthy start and a fair shot.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Threatening health coverage of over 750,000 New York children is not just bad policy, it’s a stunning failure of moral responsibility. It strips years of progress to provide coverage to our youngest and most vulnerable citizens. The 7 Republican members of Congress from New York have let down their constituents and failed to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “As Senate Chair of the Social Services Committee, it is unconscionable to sit by while the federal government rolls back programs that give our most vulnerable children access to health coverage. This policy change could threaten the health, development and future success of 750,000 children - particularly those in low-income communities. I stand with Governor Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins in sounding the alarm and pushing back against these harmful and cruel policies.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Republicans can lie or twist the true impact of this bill as much as they want, but the data rings true – this bill will absolutely devastate our communities. Our children are our greatest gift – our country’s future – yet Republicans have decided the pockets of their wealthy donors are more important than keeping our most vulnerable young people safe and healthy. I am once again disgusted by New York’s seven Republican members of Congress who have supported this bill to score political points while their communities suffer the consequences.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “The possibility that over 24,000 children in Westchester—and more than 750,000 across New York— have their health coverage put at risk is devastating -- and simply heartless. This policy will put the health and well-being of our youngest and most vulnerable at risk, and the consequences will be felt for a lifetime. We should be doing everything we can to protect children—not stripping away the care they need to grow up healthy and strong.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “New York State has been incredibly successful in its recent efforts to ensure continuous healthcare coverage for children from birth to age six. The letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicating that the federal government will threaten health coverage for more than 750,000 children across New York is as brutal as it is unnecessary. Good public policy saves taxpayers money and helps people. This newest disgrace from the federal government will hit taxpayers with preventable and unnecessary costs and inflict real damage upon New York's children and families.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I am puzzled by the federal government’s decision to phase out programs that provide continuous Medicaid coverage for our most vulnerable populations. At a time when New York is taking bold steps—like our recent initiative to guarantee uninterrupted health insurance for children from birth to age six—it is unconscionable that federal policy would move in the opposite direction. These programs are not just “Insurance”; they are investments in health, stability, and equity. We should be expanding access to care, not phasing out successful programs and risking coverage of more than 750,000 New York children.”

This new policy comes in addition to the devastating impacts that are already known of the Republicans' Big Ugly Bill on New York State, and the budget cuts to health care and other benefits will hurt all New Yorkers. The changes will eliminate insurance coverage for millions of New Yorkers, destabilize health insurance programs statewide, and have an overall fiscal impact on the State and the New York health care system of almost $13 billion per year.

These changes will make it harder for providers statewide to keep operating, making it more difficult for all New Yorkers to find care when they need it. More about the legislation's devastating impact on New York can be found here and here.

