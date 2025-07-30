Completion of Affordable Housing in Brooklyn

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Shepherd-Glenmore, a new $61 million affordable and supportive housing development in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Developed by Housing Plus and Spatial Equity, Shepherd-Glenmore features 123 affordable apartments in a LEED Gold building located adjacent to the Shepherd Avenue C train station. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 7,700 affordable homes in Brooklyn. Shepherd-Glenmore continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Shepherd-Glenmore marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide safe, affordable and supportive housing for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This development transforms a once-dilapidated site into a vibrant, energy-efficient community, provides easy access to public transit, and offers critical supportive services to those who need it most. Through our $25 billion housing plan and partnerships with dedicated partners, we continue to make New York a more affordable and inclusive place of opportunity where people can thrive.”

Developed on the site of a former junkyard that was demolished as part of construction, Shepherd-Glenmore apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Supportive services and rental subsidies for 74 apartments are provided by Housing Plus and are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Services include case management, crisis intervention, mental health and wellness services, employment and education services, recreation and socialization services, and referral services. Additionally, eight apartments will be set aside for independent seniors through the New York City Affordable Independent Residence for Seniors Program, who will receive rental assistance through HCR project based rental vouchers.

Shepherd-Glenmore was made possible with help from New York City’s rezoning of East New York, requiring that 31 units remain permanently affordable as part of the New York City Mandatory Inclusionary Housing Program.

Shepherd-Glenmore was designed to meet Energy Star Multifamily New Construction and LEED Gold criteria. The development features a roof-top solar array to generate on-site electricity and is designed and built to high standards of building envelope performance and indoor quality standards.

Amenities include 5,000 square feet of outdoor recreation space, community garden, 24-hour security, a fitness room and a wellness room.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs generated more than $21 million in equity and $24 million in subsidy for the development. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development provided more than $13 million in subsidy.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Shepherd-Glenmore is a shining example of how partnerships between State and local government can create high-quality, affordable housing that uplifts communities. With 123 energy-efficient apartments, including 74 with supportive services for New Yorkers at-risk of homelessness, this development provides a stable foundation that will help its residents, particularly those most in need, succeed in the future. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR is proud to advance projects like this that align with our commitment to creating and preserving 100,000 affordable homes statewide.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Safe and affordable housing should be accessible to all New Yorkers regardless of their background. Investing in high-quality and affordable housing is critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers. I am proud that the Shepherd-Glenmore project supports our seniors and delivers real results for East New York. I will continue fighting for more funding that supports affordable housing projects like this one so all New Yorkers have access to the comfortable and safe homes they deserve.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “New York City desperately needs more affordable housing, and so I applaud the completion of Shepherd-Glenmore here in Brooklyn. The new building has more than 120 affordable apartments, 74 of which will have supportive services for formerly homeless and those at-risk of homelessness. I look forward to the day New Yorkers can begin moving in.”

HousingPlus CEO Karen Ford said, “Permanent supportive housing ensures that families with significant barriers are able to obtain and maintain safety and stability. We are thankful to our state leadership, including Governor Hochul and HCR for helping to bring these supportive units to East New York.”

Spatial Equity Principal Teghvir Sethi said, “Shepherd Glenmore represents transformation: a derelict junkyard reimagined into LEED Gold housing for seniors, families and individuals to build new lives in rent stabilized, state-of-the-art homes. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, HCR, Mayor Adams, HPD, and Wells Fargo for their support of non-profit and MWBE developers joining the fight in the city’s housing crisis.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The combination of affordable housing and supportive services is fundamental to helping individuals experiencing homelessness get the assistance they need to remain stably housed. Shepherd-Glenmore will serve some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers and we are grateful to play a role in the creation of these permanent supportive housing units. Congratulations to our state and local partners, and everyone involved in the completion of this much-needed project.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the City of New York.