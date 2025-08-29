Expanding Transportation Partnership for Older Adults

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the expansion of New York’s innovative transportation partnership with the ride-and-delivery service GoGoGrandparent, further bridging a gap in the delivery of no-cost rides for older adults across the state. The program is administered by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and local offices for the aging.

“Our unique and innovative transportation models will build on our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker — regardless of age or mobility — can live with independence, dignity, and connection,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding our partnership with GoGoGrandparent, we are delivering real solutions that break down barriers, reduce isolation, and empower older adults to stay active in their communities.”

Through programs administered by NYSOFA, local Area Agencies on Aging (also known as Offices for the Aging) provide about 1.7 million rides annually to older adults in the community, but a great need still exists. The GoGo partnership adds another option to enhance services. Since its inception in 2022, the GoGo partnership has provided older adults with 24,000 additional rides through local offices, helping to bridge a high-priority need at a time when lack of transportation affects older adults and their families in many ways — by jeopardizing independence, worsening social isolation, and impacting health and mental health.

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Increasing older adults’ access to transportation across the state is a great achievement and pivotal in helping to keep people in a community of their choice. This unique partnership with GoGoGrandparent has supported counties in their efforts to bridge local needs for transportation. I applaud Governor Hochul for her leadership in embracing creative solutions that are making a difference for families across New York State. This initiative is one of many efforts being championed by Governor Hochul to address public safety, affordability, and livability for individuals of all ages.”

GoGoGrandparent is the first on-demand ride, delivery and care service designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Through GoGo’s partnership with NYSOFA, 32 county-based offices for the aging across the state are now providing this service at no cost for older adults. The program is one of over 20 public-private partnerships administered by NYSOFA using technology to expand service access, keep older adults engaged, overcome social isolation, support family caregivers, and more.

The New York State program — the first of its kind in the country — began in three counties and has since expanded, providing older adults in New York State with rides to grocery stores, medical appointments, dialysis, VA appointments, church, family visits and more. The median trip is 2.76 miles, indicating that most trips are local.

The rides are organized and overseen by participating offices for the aging within county governments who are structuring program delivery and eligibility based on identified needs. The service is typically available to residents ages 60 and older who register with their local office for the aging. The cost of the program is supported through the enacted New York State budget, ensuring that services remain free of charge for older adults, based on the availability of limited funding.

Several factors are driving the need for on-demand transportation services, including:

Older adults are one of the fastest-growing groups in the U.S. By 2030, all Baby Boomers will be 65+.

Older Americans are healthier overall — as of 2022, the average 65-year-old was expected to live another 18.9 years.

Families are having fewer children, and those children are living farther away from their parents, affecting the availability of unpaid family caregivers to help with day-to-day needs like transportation.

GoGo works with local transportation providers to provide services and, importantly, screens drivers ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are accessible, and drivers are willing to assist riders as needed (for instance, with walkers or wheelchairs). Drivers can opt out of participating, though seven out of ten opt in.

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “As Chair of the Senate Aging Committee one of my chief priorities has been ensuring that every single Older New Yorker has the support they need to live their very best life. I am proud to support the expansion of this innovative transportation program which will ensure that our Seniors, especially in rural counties, can go to essential medical appointments and receive related services with confidence. I am elated to see we are putting our resources back into the State's fastest growing population — our beloved Older New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright said "Access to safe, reliable, and affordable transportation is a lifeline for older New Yorkers. This expanded partnership with GoGoGrandparent delivers a vital service—at no cost to older adults—allowing them to remain active in their communities and connected to essential services. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSOFA for prioritizing equity and affordability as we work to support our rapidly growing aging population across New York State."

GoGoGrandparent Co-founder and CEO Justin Boogaard said, “GoGoGrandparent was created to help aging adults continue to live independently — and safe, reliable transportation is a big part of that. We have heard from hundreds of our New York State riders that without GoGo, they would be housebound. We are honored to have the privilege of working with New York State on this important and impactful program.”

Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve said, “Transportation is paramount for older adults, allowing access to medical appointments and social engagement across New York State. This partnership provides targeted and informed transportation options to older individuals, increasing independence and the ability to age in place. The Association on Aging in New York applauds this continued partnership with GoGoGrandparent and New York State.”

AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said, “AARP New York commends the New York State Office for the Aging and its local partners for expanding this innovative, no-cost transportation program for older adults. Transportation delivers more than a ride — it brings access, independence, and connection. By expanding mobility options, the state is breaking down barriers that often leave older adults isolated and unsupported. Whether it’s getting to a medical appointment or reconnecting with loved ones, these services empower older New Yorkers to age in place and stay engaged in their communities.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario, Esq. said, “Recognizing the challenges that counties face in meeting older adults' transportation needs, New York's partnership with GoGoGrandparent presents county executives and local offices for the aging with yet another option to build on existing capacity and services. I applaud Governor Hochul and efforts by the New York State Office for the Aging in designing this program, which gives counties another tool to be strategic and creative in structuring transportation services to meet specific needs.”

Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care Director Beth Stranges said, “Transportation can pose a significant barrier to independence for older adults in our community. GoGoGrandparent is helping to address this issue by providing safe and reliable rides without requiring a smartphone, app, or payment. We are proud to support this NYSOFA initiative, which is already making a meaningful difference in the lives of residents in Chemung County by connecting them to medical appointments, grocery stores, social events, family and so much more. Many older adults are on fixed incomes and reside in rural areas of our county. This initiative offers a much-needed service without the added burden of additional transportation costs to those who need it most. We are thankful to be a part of this impactful initiative.”

Participating Counties

The following counties are currently participating in the program and are at varying stages of implementation.

Albany

Allegany

Cayuga

Chemung

Chenango

Clinton

Columbia

Cortland

Dutchess

Herkimer

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Montgomery

Nassau

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orange

Oswego

Putnam

Rensselaer

Rockland

Schuyler

Steuben

Suffolk

Tompkins

Ulster

Washington

Westchester

Yates



