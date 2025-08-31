Honoring Lives Lost to the Overdose Epidemic

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across the state will be lit purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The illumination is a symbolic gesture to honor the lives lost to the overdose epidemic, acknowledge the grief of the family and friends of those who died and exemplify New York’s continued support of those who are struggling with substance use disorder.

“Like many New Yorkers, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of the overdose epidemic,” Governor Hochul said. “On International Overdose Awareness Day, we reflect on the lives lost to addiction and offer our support to those who continue to struggle. I will continue to fight for New Yorkers and provide the resources and services needed to turn the tide of this crisis.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The overdose epidemic is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of far too many family members, friends, loved ones and community members in New York State and beyond. On International Overdose Awareness Day, we must pause and take a moment to honor those we lost, while reaffirming our commitment to saving lives by establishing a compassionate health care system free of stigma and by advancing innovative harm reduction strategies. Together with our state and local partners – and with the unwavering commitment of New York’s vital community-based organizations – we remain dedicated to our shared mission of achieving an overdose-free generation.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “International Overdose Awareness Day is an important observance, and serves as a reminder of the impact the overdose epidemic has had on individuals, families, and entire communities across New York State. It also gives us a chance to recognize those who have lost their lives, or lost a friend or family member, and show our support for them as we come together to stop more overdose deaths. Through a series of coordinated efforts, we are seeing significant progress in reducing overdose deaths here in New York, and we will continue to work tirelessly to use all available resources and bring these numbers down even further.”

New York State has made great strides in reducing overdose deaths overall following years of observed increases — as evidenced by predicted estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — from 6,550 individuals (nearly 18 people each day) in 2023 to 4,719 individuals (nearly 13 people each day) in 2024. This represents a 28 percent decrease in the number of drug overdose deaths. The data is encouraging and a testament to the countless communities, organizations and programs that are focused on reducing drug overdoses and the harmful impacts of substance use disorder. New York State’s historic investments and the institution of innovative programs have been important in contributing to addressing the opioid and overdose epidemic and bringing new services to all areas of the state.

The gains observed in recent years are an encouraging sign, however 2025 remains a pivotal year for addressing drug fatalities in New York. The overdose epidemic continues to impact every community across New York State and overdose deaths remain at record highs. New York State is committed to continuing its work to reach high-burden communities that are not experiencing these reductions equally.

While New York State is experiencing encouraging overall declines in overdose deaths, the impact of the epidemic is not felt equally across all regions. The Metropolitan Area recorded the greatest number of fatal overdoses during 2023, and Western New York had the highest rate (38.5 deaths per 100,000 population). Disparities across the state highlight the continued importance of directing resources and services to high-need areas, ensuring that every community benefits from the State’s progress in combating this crisis.

Addressing the epidemic and achieving an overdose-free generation includes continued public awareness and a commitment to harm reduction that makes lifesaving overdose reversal medications like naloxone available to the public, increases access to fentanyl and xylazine testing strips and supports community-based organizations that work directly in communities impacted by the overdose epidemic.

Therefore, tonight, landmarks and buildings across the state will be illuminated in purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day to honor those lost to drug overdose and acknowledge the work that still needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in New York State and beyond.

Landmarks to be lit include the following:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

The New York State Department of Health remains committed to ensuring harm reduction strategies are reaching all communities and all demographics. The State Department of Health has over 1,400 opioid overdose registered programs with over 6,000 sites across New York State that provide opioid overdose prevention trainings and naloxone at no cost to the participant. Registered programs, including community-based organizations, not for profits, libraries, bookstores and schools, are registered with clinical providers, receive naloxone administration training and report on naloxone distribution and administration. Since August 2022, the State Department of Health has distributed more than 1.2 million naloxone kits statewide.

Further, the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) has established an online portal for any state resident to order fentanyl and xylazine test strips, as well as naloxone, free of charge. To date the agency has distributed more than 13.7 million fentanyl test strips, more than 10.5 million xylazine test strips, and more than 348,000 naloxone kits.

The State has increased funding to amplify the range of services provided by the State Department of Health’s community-based drug user health hubs. These hubs act as a safety net for the most vulnerable New Yorkers, offering services and information on overdose prevention, hepatitis C treatment, harm reduction services and rapid access to buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder. The State Department of Health has also focused its support on communities vulnerable to overdose, including communities of color, locations with a high burden of overdose, veterans, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) communities and young people. The Department is continuing to expand its understanding of the drug supply so that it can alert people who use drugs and the wider community of the emergence of new drugs.

State funding also supports various initiatives including efforts to increase medication for addiction, such as new brick-and-mortar programs, as well as mobile medication units, and efforts to increase access to medication in jails and prisons, programs to link high-need individuals to services through outreach and referral programs and transportation services, funding recovery centers to provide recovery support services, supporting initiatives to recruit and train the addiction workforce and public awareness activities to inform people on the risks of substance use and where they can find help.

New York State has also made more than $409 million in Opioid Settlement Funds available to support a range of initiatives across the prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery continuum of addiction care, which is the most of any state in the country.

Available information on how to locate a harm reduction program, become an opioid overdose prevention program or access buprenorphine through the Buprenorphine Assistance Program (Bupe-AP) can be found on the Office of Drug User Health website.

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential or outpatient care can be found on the NYS OASAS website.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).