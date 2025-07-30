Attorney General Bird Statement on Complaint against The University of Iowa

DES MOINES—Today, Governor Reynolds sent the Iowa Attorney General’s Office an official complaint against the University of Iowa (UI) as a result of recorded statements made by an UI employee claiming they are still covertly enforcing illegal DEI standards.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement in response:

“Regent universities must comply with our state laws including the Iowa Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) Act--Iowa Code Chapter 261J, Iowa Code Chapter 19, and also an Executive Order signed by President Trump on January 22, 2025. We have received the Governor’s complaint against the University of Iowa and have opened an investigation.”

